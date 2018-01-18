Transcript for Woman says 12-year-old son who died had flu-like symptoms but test came back negative

We turn to the deadly flu again tonight, and this evening, the mystery surrounding the death of a 12-year-old boy, his mom saying he showed signs of the flu, rushed him to urgent care. They're still not sure tonight what it was, and it all comes amid rising fears about this year's epidemic. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, in the wake of the flu epidemic, a new disturbing and mysterious case. 12-year-old Michael messenger had flu-like symptoms last week Tuesday. The next day, he went to an urgent care center and was told to drink fluids and rest. By Thursday, he was dead. The guilt because I'm a mom, I'm supposed to protect my kids and I couldn't. I couldn't protect him. Reporter: His mom says the rapid flu test at the urgent care came back negative, so it's not clear whether he actually had the flu or something else. His mother said he had those flu-like symptoms. Doctors warn the five-minute test doesn't always give a complete picture. We actually had a case recently where somebody had this test that was done earlier in the day and then when we saw them in the E.R., we used our more sensitive test. The first test on the day was negative and then later in the day, the test was positive. Reporter: Doctors urging anyone who has a high fever, feel lightheaded and can't hold down food to go to the E.R. Right away. The CDC says the test can actually miss the flu up to half of the time. David? All right, gio, thank you.

