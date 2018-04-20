Transcript for Woman wanted by authorities in double slaying arrested at restaurant

We'll turn to F TV grandmotherossibly facing the death penalty. Lois Riess leading police on a nation manhunt. Tonight you'll hea T aio and where she was caured. Here ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: You'd hardly know from her smile, but Lois Riess was one of the most wanted fugitives the country. On the run for nearly a month. Last night, a manage a restaurant in south padre island, Texas spotted the 56 year-old grandmother. U.s.shals cuffg R wit incident at this neighboring restaurant. And that smile?barely dimished. She looks like anybody's mother or grandmother, yet she's an absolute cold-blooded murderer. Ould you take outh just to keep going ow next state Repr: Riess' itial getaway ans seemincaptured at this station, rht after,olice say, St and Ed her husband, David, in Minnesota. Later spotted at this Iowa casino, orities believe the algambling addict then drove to fort Myers, Florida, befriending Pamela hutchinson.allegedly rdering the 59-yeaold who police described as a look-alike and taking her credit C and id. Police say Riess also stole hutchi's white Ara seen in this surveillance video. Legedly usg to travel to south Texas where a deadly cross country run from justice came to nd just mis om Mexico. And tonit, as the charges mount T her, rie could end up facing the death penalty. VI hank you vy much.

