Next tonight, the economy and retail roaring back this holiday season. Year-end sales up nearly 5% compared to the same period one year ago. So, what's driving the surge? Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, a merry and much-needed boost for big retrailers. Holiday sales up 4.9%, the highest since 2011. Anything on sale? Everything on sale! Reporter: A welcome gift for brick and mortar companies like Macy's, gap and toys "R" us. All announcing store closures this year. This, as online shopping is up 18%. People are feeling way better about the economy than they have in years past. And they're wanting to show that by spending more money. Reporter: And now, the rush to return. $90 billion worth of gifts expected to zbo back to Venn dorns over the holiday season. What did you return? Exchanged one bag for the other and I actually got money back. Reporter: Experts predict nearly half of all Americans will do some post-holiday shopping. And consumers turning out in droves. Some even braving sub zero conditions like these shoppers in Illinois. Stores such as Bannan that republic, gap, even old Navy, you're seeing discounts of up to 74%. And erielle joins us live tonight. Ere Yelle, a new trend may be behind part of the spending boost this year? Reporter: That's right, Tom. The trend of buying online and picking up in stores could be behind the big boosts in sales at stores like Macy's, and experts say could revolutionize the way we shop in the future. Tom? And a great way to save on shipping. Erielle, thank you. Moving on, and three major

