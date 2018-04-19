1 worker killed when 2,000-foot TV tower collapses

Six workers were doing maintenance on the tower when it fell.
0:13 | 04/19/18

Transcript for 1 worker killed when 2,000-foot TV tower collapses
To that deadly TV tower collapse in fort when Missouri take a look firefighters say one worker was killed. It several others injured when the nearly 2000 foot tower came crashing down six workers doing maintenance 105 feet up in the year. When it fell.

