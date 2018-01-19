Transcript for Workshop turns special-needs children into ballerinas

Finally tonight here, our persons of the week. There are moms and dads who never thought they would see their little girls or boys dance. Enter the trained ballerinas determined to help give every child a chance. Our persons of the week. Reporter: The tiny slippers, the tutus, the twirls. With their proud parents looking on, these children whose parents thought they might never dance are now doing just that. This is the come dance with us ballet workshop in Orlando, Florida. Children with special needs from Orlando health and the health system hospitals are paired up with ballerinas from the Orlando ballet school under the supervision of doctors. Those children and those ballerinas teaching them suddenly building muscle, building confidence, building hope. Born with brittle bone disease, 6-year-old sy'rai has trouble moving, trouble speaking. She used a walker until she was three. It's hard for her to participate in physical activities. She's not able to perform as other kids her age. Reporter: Wearing her t-shirt, fragile but feisty, she was paired with a ballerina and slowly, cefully learning the basics, memorizing her routine. Orlando health documenting every child here. One girl had her walker last week and didn't have it at all this week. I think they get excited seeing everybody participate and they kind of just forget about their limitations. Reporter: By the end, a high five. Sy'rai running over to her proud mom. It's a huge accomplishment from not being able to do a lot of physical activity to strengthening herself and making herself better. It's just a huge step for her. Reporter: Sy'rai showing us her favorite pose. Those ballerinas in Orlando giving their time and talent to those aspiring little dancers, one step at a time. And so we choose the Orlando ballet, the hospitals and of course those tiny ballerinas. I'm David Muir. From Boston's news leader,

