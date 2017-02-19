Transcript for World War II pilot gets a chance to fly again

??? Finally tonight, a World War II fighter pilot taking a trip back in time, grabbing the controls once more, and taking charge. Here's John donvan. Reporter: Not exactly is this history repeating itself, but it echoes something, this 96-year-old, in this particular aircraft. Once about 70 years ago, Bob Brocklehurst was a World War II flyer, flying against the Japanese around the aleutian islands. It was dangerous duty. We started off with 1,500 guys in flight school, graduated 971, and we lost about 251. Reporter: And he was delighted when offered the chance to climb once more, with a little help. The first step is the toughest. Reporter: Into a World War II vintage p-51 mustang. In the back seat this time, with volunteer pilot Brian Norris in the front. You are amazing, you are the man. Reporter: Speaking of amazing, they rocked some maneuvers up there up at 8,000 feet. I had the complete controls all through that and I got to do a loop. Reporter: A loop. That's like a big, vertical circle in the sky. Bob got through it all easily. But back on Earth, he wanted it known none of it was easy. Back when he was a kid at war. I think it's important that the young people remember that there was a war and it wasn't all parades and beautiful flying in the skies. Reporter: Though this time, it did look pretty beautiful when history made a big circle back in the life of one man who was there. John donvan, ABC news. 96 years old. Incredible. We thank Bob for his service and we thank you for watching. "Gma" first thing in the morning, David Muir right back here tomorrow night. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening. Watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening.

