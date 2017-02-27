Wrong movie announced for best picture at the Oscars

More
More than 100 million people were watching as "La La Land" was mistakenly announced for best picture instead of the winner "Moonlight."
4:15 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wrong movie announced for best picture at the Oscars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45792131,"title":"Wrong movie announced for best picture at the Oscars","duration":"4:15","description":"More than 100 million people were watching as \"La La Land\" was mistakenly announced for best picture instead of the winner \"Moonlight.\"","url":"/WNT/video/wrong-movie-announced-best-picture-oscars-45792131","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.