Transcript for A 9-year-old boy becoming a singing sensation

Finally tonight, America strong. The 9-year-old boy who always loved singing, but the moment you're about to see in the family car stunned everyone. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Like a typical Texan, this 9-year-old does everything big. ??? belting out the words, he sings with heart. ??? after Dane Miller's family posted this video of him singing Whitney Houston's 1993 hit "I have nothing," it went viral. 19 million viewers and counting. Dane was born with down syndrome. His mom says he's always loved to sing. Anytime we have the music on in the car, he'll sing, you know, to whatever is on the radio. Reporter: His spirit is contagious. That's Dane, he's our joy boy! ??? Reporter: Jazz hands and all. Linsey Davis, ABC news, new York. Dane can finish the show any night he pleases. Thanks for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, good night.

