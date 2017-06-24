Transcript for 4-year-old girl makes life-saving 911 call

Finally tonight, a mom in distress with only her 4-year-old daughter to help her. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. 911, do you need police, 0 ambulance or fire? Can I get -- Can you get what? Mommy needs -- mommy needs help. Reporter: A Cleveland girl being called a hero tonight, making a 911 call saving her mother's life. I love my mommy. How old are you? 4. You're 4? Reporter: Abrianna this week meeting the woman on the other end of that call. My name's Debbie, I talked to you on the phone. Reporter: As well as the other first responders who teamed up to help. Her mom, unresponsive after a seizure. The only other person home, her infant brother. Can you tell me the numbers that are on your house? Fifteen -- hello? Reporter: Abrianna knew to call 911. But she didn't know her address. Dispatchers found her by tracking the cell phone. And the longer we keep somebody on the phone the more precise the address is. Reporter: So how did a 4-year-old know to call 911? Because mommy showed me. Reporter: Her mom taught her the password on her phone and how to use the emergency feature just in case they ever needed it. Wow. I can't believe she did that. I was so like, shocked, and so Reporter: Eva pilgrim, ABC news, New York. Great she learned that. Thanks so much for watching.

