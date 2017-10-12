Transcript for 8-year-old New Jersey boy in spirit of giving back to Puerto Rico

Finally tonight, the 8-year-old from New Jersey more interested in giving than getting this Christmas. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: Jayden Perez loves football. Here he is sporting his pee wee uniform. So when his mother's boss gave him tickets to see his favorite team, the New York giants, he cried for joy. After the game he promised to give all his own Christmas presents away to those less fortunate. His mother asked him to do more and include the kids in Puerto Rico, whose holiday was wiped away by hurricane MARIA. His plea for donations went viral. Can you donate one toy from the bottom of my heart, and from the bottom of your heart. I'm just so proud of my son, he has such a humble heart. Reporter: It didn't take long for Jayden's front lawn to become a collection center. The basement looks more like Santa's workshop. And Jayden's family like jolly old St. Nick's elves. They think they'll pass their goal of hundreds and collect thousands of toys. Family friends say they'll help him deliver them. We made it our mission, we have to make sure this time around that things do get to the right people. Reporter: Jayden's goal was to spread his joy to just a few kids, but his intentions have snowballed, reminding so many of the reason for the season. Giving is good, god will bless you a lot. Reporter: Linzie Davis, ABC news, New York. And Jayden has collected 1,000 gifts. Go, Jayden. We thank linsey for the story. And we thank you for watching. Have a great evening. Good night.

