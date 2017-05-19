4-year-old with rare blood disease meets her favorite singer

Leah Carroll received over 8 million views of her singing Mandisa's hit song "You're an Overcomer," prompting the music artist to pay his young fan a visit.
3:00 | 05/19/17

Transcript for 4-year-old with rare blood disease meets her favorite singer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

