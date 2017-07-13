Transcript for New Zealand tourist dies after jet blast knocks her down at a beach in St. Maarten

We have reported here before in a popular spot for tourists to watch passenger jets taking off right over their heads, but tonight word it has taken a deadly turn after a 57-year-old wife on vacation could not hold on. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight a thrill seeking tourist attraction turning deadly. A 7:57-year-old woman killed after losing her grip on this famous fence closto the end of a runway in saint Martins. Authorities say she was there to feel the jet blast that can reach 100 miles an hour when these planes take off. The compulsion pushed her backwards, she tripped, fell and as a result of the impact, she was wounded fatally. Reporter: A witness recording the desperate attempts to revive her. But she died at the hospital. The island famous for having a beach so close to the airport, with planes buzzing. Several people have been hurt over the years, including this similar incident in 2012, when a tourist was thrown into the same retaining wall. I think that sometimes there's a situation where sometimes people might not be aware of the power that the engines might have. Reporter: It's not illegal, but numerous warning signs are posted along this road. David, authorities say the woman killed was there with her husband, and it wasn't their first time on the island, David. Kayna Whitworth. Kay narks thank you.

