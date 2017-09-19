Transcript for Zeroing in on Manafort

Next tonight, the Russia investigation, and the new threat. From the special council and his team, to Paul mana not. Federal agents reportedly forcing their way into his home and raiding it before dawn, as we reported before here. But tonight, we learned manafort has been threatened with indictment are they trying to flip him to get him to cooperate? ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas with what he's learned. Reporter: Tonight, sources tell ABC news Robert Mueller's investigators are turning up the heat on Paul manafort, even threatening to indict him. It comes after a squad of heavily armed FBI agents entered man fa fort's apartment before dawn in late July, reportedly picking his front door lock and surprising him in bed. A raid that seemed to startle even president trump. I know Mr. Manafort, haven't spoken to him in a long time, but I know him. He was with the campaign, as you know, for a very short period of time, relatively short period of time, but I've known him to be a good man. So, I was surprised to see it. I was very, very surprised to see it. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news the raid was a sign Mueller's investigators fear manafort could destroy evidence, and was an etch port to pressure him to divulge details in the lugs Ya probe. They are looking into his business dealings overseas, especially Ukraine. Manafort has denied any connection to Vladimir Putin. Are there any ties between Mr. Trump, you, and Putin and his regime? No, there are not. That's absurd. Reporter: Just last week, Jay so Maloney was grilled for more than two hours. Man fa northwest clearly in the cross hairs of the Russia probe. Pierre Thomas live from Washington. And in addition to the special council, the senate intelligence committee also investigating Russia meddling. Taeshgsd they planned to question the president's long-time personal lawyer, Michael Cohen behind closed doors, but that meeting was cut short. Do we know why? Reporter: That's right, David. Senators canceled today's private session after Cohen released a statement denying any collusion with the Russians and defendingpreside iing the president. They are asking Cohen to come back, this time, to testify in public.

