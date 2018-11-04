Transcript for Zuckerberg ends day 2 of congressional grilling

Challenging him today on the company's handling of the Cambridge analytic a scandal the alleged misuse of some 87 million users private information. Including as we learned today his own with no data included in the data soul to the malicious third parties. Your personal data yes. Several lawmakers threatening regulation now the Federal Trade Commission already investigating how the company protects its users' privacy.

