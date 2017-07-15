Transcript for What Would You Do: Child abused by foster mother

Reporter: There are almost half a million children in the foster care system. With more than 18,000 living here in the grand canyon state, Arizona has one of the highest numbers of foster kids in the country. But sometimes a family sees a foster kid as a way to cash in, taking the money the state provides to care for that child and spending it on themselves or their biological kids. Okay, what does everybody want? I'm going to get the top hat sundae and a root beer float. I want to get that too! Oh, no, you can't. By why can he order anything he wants? Because he's my real son, and you're my foster kid. Reporter: If you saw a woman mistreating her foster child -- I only get a certain amount of money from the government, I'm not spending it on you. Reporter: What would you do? We're rolling at the sugar bowl, an almost 60-year institution in old town Scottsdale. This first pair has been listening in. I don't understand why he could get anything he wants. Because, sweetie, he's my real son. You're my foster kid, okay? I can't spend all of the money on you. I just can't do that. But I'm still part of the family. You're a foster kid. Technically you're not part of the family. I have to go to the bathroom. Is that okay? Reporter: Once we send Emma away from the table -- If you don't let her order everything she wants, we can buy you that iPad, okay? Finally. Reporter: He has no problem, telling Angela what he thinks. Excuse me? I'm spending it on my son. You should be spending it on your foster child. That's what the money is for. Well, I do spend it on her, there's a certain amount. Exclusively on her, that's what it's for. I don't have another job. This is how I make money. Really? I'm taking care of my family. That's reprehensible. The money you are given is there to take care of your foster child. Period. Reporter: With that, they're up and out. We hustle to catch up with them. Sir, it's part of a TV show called "What would you do?" Well. I'm certainly glad it's not true. Why is it important to speak up for a stranger? That would seem to be self-evident. We live in a civilized society where we have to look out for each other. Reporter: But knowing how to wade in on a parent's treatment of a foster child can be difficult. So what are you thinking about? The top hat sundae looks really good. Can I get that too? No, sweetie, you're going to get the potato salad. But maybe can I order something else if I'm still hungry? If you don't stop arguing with me, I'm going to put you back in the foster care system. Do you want that? Can I at least get the dusty roads sundae? I told you, $2.95. Potato salad. That'll be enough. Reporter: She calls over the waitress. Can we sit somewhere else? You would like to sit somewhere else? Okay. What happened? I think one child is hers and the other is a foster child. She's threatening -- my heart is acting for that child. Hi, lndies. How are you? Oh, dear. What did you think? We didn't want to hear that conversation. Decided not to in -- intrude. We don't want retaliation against the kid. And if you had said something maybe she would have taken it out on the child? Get in the car, and you'll get yours. Reporter: Our family now settles in at the counter. But from her table, this customer has no probm paying close attention to what's happening. Okay, who is this for? Me please. Xavier. Can I have one of those too? No, we've been through this. You're my foster child. He's my real child. So does she want one too? She wants one, but she can't have one. I keep telling her, I only get a certain amount of money, and I'm not spending it all on her right now. Reporter: And when mom and Xavier step away. Don't order anything, and don't touch his sundae. Okay? Reporter: She calls the waitress over. Can I buy her ice cream or no? You can do whatever you want. Get her whatever she wants. Put it on my bill. What do you want to get her? Whatever she wants please. She wants to get you an ice cream. She says she'll get you whatever you want. Do you want what she got? Yeah. Yeah, okay. Reporter: Emma thanks her. Thank you so much. You're welcome. Can I give you a hug? You're welcome. Reporter: And we say hello. Hi, there. How are you? I don't like this. You were so kind to that little girl. Well, she -- I feel so bad. Someone would say, "Why are you helping a stranger? You don't know that girl." She's a kid. I -- I had foster kids growing up, you know, in my house. You did? Mm-hmm. My mom had two foster kids and -- four kids be two foster kids. No kid should be treated like that ever. Just chose something under $4.00, okay? Reporter: Angela's at it once again. But why does he get to get it? Reporter: And this father's face says it all. If you keep asking me, I'm going to put you back in the system. Okay? Reporter: Hsits. He watches. He seems to struggle to hold back what he's thinking. But you have a roof over your head. You should be happy about that. Reporter: And finally he can't hold back any longer. I hope you don't mind, but can I buy her whatever she wants? Honey, you can order whatever you want. We're actually on a budget. I have some money. I just -- It doesn't matter. I'll pay for it. You know, you shouldn't talk -- I'm not getting involved. I just want to buy whatever you want. Okay, honey? Are you sure? Yes, order whatever you want from the menu. I understand. It's absolutely okay. You don't need to tell her she's a foster child. It's okay. Get whatever you want. Thank you. I got it. Reporter: Angela leaves, and this generous man steps back up, and offers even more. Matter of fact, go get yourself whatever you want. Are you sure? Yes. Do not -- do not listen what she is telling you, okay? Get whatever you want. Thank you. You're welcome. If I could take you home with me, I would. Thank you. Thank you so much. Reporter: We have to thank him, too, for much more than just the money. Hi, there, sir. Oh, my god. You know "What would you do?" I've seen you guys like a million times. What were you thinking? I couldn't have her talking to her like that. It's just -- it's just not right. Why are you so touched by this, honey? Because my dad was feeling really bad for this girl. Didn't surprise you that he stepped in, huh? What a wonderful example for your daughter. I would never want anybody to feel like that. You told her, if I could take you home, I would. All kids should have a -- a happy home and people that love them. You handed her a $50 bill. That was for her to get whatever she wanted. I had a dollar in my pocket, I would give it out. My last dollar, I would've given

