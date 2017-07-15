What Would You Do: Diner asks customer to watch laptop

A diner asks another customer to watch her laptop as she steps outside. While the diner is away, the other customer spills a drink on the laptop, panics, and begs bystanders not to spill the beans. Will they?
6:35 | 07/15/17

