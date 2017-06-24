What Would You Do: Mother Uses Harsh Punishments on Son

More
A mother punishes her child for the smallest of offenses and then resorting to putting hot sauce on his tongue. What would you do?
7:01 | 06/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Mother Uses Harsh Punishments on Son

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48247458,"title":"What Would You Do: Mother Uses Harsh Punishments on Son ","duration":"7:01","description":"A mother punishes her child for the smallest of offenses and then resorting to putting hot sauce on his tongue. What would you do?","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/mother-harsh-punishments-son-48247458","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.