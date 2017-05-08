-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Vargas: 'I Am an Alcoholic'
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teen boys selling fake event tickets
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of daughter's boyfriend because of social status
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Nanny is abused by child while mother is not watching
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Two Patrons Try To Force Recovering Alcoholic To Drink
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Picky Customer Tries Other Customers' Meals Before Ordering
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Daughter disapproves of father's much younger girlfriend
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mom argues with child over gender appropriate toys
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Diners become upset over OCD waiter
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Motorist asks for assistance with flat tire
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Bakery denies lesbian couple wedding cake
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Child abused by foster mother
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Daughter overwhelmed caring for elderly father
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Son comes out to Mormon family
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman introduces Native American fiance to white parents
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Diner asks customer to watch laptop
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Waitress discriminates against Muslim family
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Thief takes laptop while dining in restaurant
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Latino parents disagree with son coming out
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Handicapped parking