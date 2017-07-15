Transcript for What Would You Do: Son comes out to Mormon family

Full rack of ribs. Jeremy. Jeremy! Huh? Oh. I don't want anything. You, turning down food? There's got to be something wrong. What is it, son? I'm gay. What? I am gay. No, you are not. We're Mormon. You know what we believe about homosexuality. We won't accept this. Living a gay lifestyle is a sin. Period. We didn't raise our son to be gay. Reporter: A teenager coming out as gay, and his parents, refusing to accept it because it violates their Mormon faith. If you overheard this uncomfortable conversation, what would you do? But this is who I am. No. Not my son. Reporter: We're saddled up and ready to ride at the horny toad, the oldest original restaurant in the wild west town of cave creek, Arizona. I have something to tell you guys. I'm gay. No, no, no, no. Wait, wait, we're Mormon. It's against everything we believe. It's Adam and eve, not Adam and Steve. I can't. No son of mine is gonna be gay. You can find your own way home. Come on! Reporter: As his parents ride off, a posse forms -- Excuse me, can we give you a ride home? Are you okay? Customers giving Jeremy support. I might need a ride. I just -- Yeah, well, you know we're here so if you need a ride home, we can give you a ride. Reporter: For this couple, it's personal. And guess what, young man? My daughter is gay. You're going all the right stuff. You're being very brave, and you just be as best you can and there's lots of people who will care for you. I'm just so happy our daughter told us. I just don't know what I'm going to do. That was very kind of you. Tells what you did what you did. I just felt like he was not getting support from his family. And I felt like, you know, someone needed to help him feel okay about who he is. How could they do that to a child? It was so extremely distressing. I was shaking. Reporter: Not all Mormon parents refuse to support their gave children. When "Sister wives" star Mariah brown comes out to her Mormon family -- I'm gay. Reporter: Her father and his many wives embrace her. I'm just really glad, Mariah, that you're comfortable owning your truth. Reporter: Back in the restaurant -- We're not rejecting you as our son. You being gay is not acceptable, but we accept you. Reporter: This next woman knows what it's like to have disapproving parents. And she shares her insights with Traci. I overheard what was happening. Sorry, were we bothering you? No, no. I'm Asian, he's white, and when we were dating, my parents were very upset. They didn't want me to marry outside the race. So I understand where you're coming from. My parents took a long time to accept it. They literally excommunicated me. They were like -- -I mean, it was terrible. It was rough. But it works out. Give it time. But it's against our religion. That's what's really hard. But he knows who he is by now. It will take time, but you just have to accept it. It is who he is. Reporter: This next woman grew up in a Mormon family. There's a way to fix this because sometimes you're just confused. I understand if you're having these feelings, but you just cannot act on them. Reporter: What will she say to Jeremy? I'm really sorry that you guys had to see all that. I'm really embarrassed. You know what young man? I feel so badly for you, you know? It's gotta be so, so tough. You got to do what you got to do. Hi, there. How are you? I'm John qui??ones. Are you okay? You were really touched by this? I was. Tell us why. I just -- I obviously felt very sorry for that young man, and that they were being so hard on him. Andwe do have a lot of friends with gay children. And I know that it's been hard for them, but they have all been so accepting. And that was so not accepting, that it was very hard to listen to. Reporter: Throughout the day, personal experiences drive many people to speak up. My brother's gay, I'll tell you that right now. My parents fought him tooth and nail. You can't change what they believe they are. You can't change what they feel. If you fight him, if you tell him he can't, the worse it's going to be. What would you feel if he died tomorrow? Yeah, and hadn't accepted him for just who he is? He's still the same person you gave birth to. Reporter: We're rolling one last time. I just thought you guys would be understanding. We love you as our son, but we can't love you the way you need to be loved if you're gay. That's it. I'm gay. Reporter: As soon as Jeremy steps away, a huge wave of support for the family rolls in. I just wanted to give you a big hug. I don't know you, but -- I'm sorry. I don't know what to do. Get some information and then slowly process it. It's very difficult, but slowly process it. Do I still accept him as my son? Yes. He'll always be our son. Thank you, thank you. Appreciate it. All I can tell you is he's your son and he's still the same person. That's true. You love him. You loved him before. You're gonna love him. Reporter: When Jeremy comes back, she's got a hug for him too. It's going to be okay. Thank you. You didn't have to get involved. I care. I care. They were hurting. Pain is adifferent kind of thing. Being as old as we are and a little more experienced than we used to be, it's tough to see pain. You are a mom? I am a mom, mm-hmm. Sorry. It affects you that much? It does. We are just all people that -- we just want to live our lives, whatever we are dealt. Now I can give you a real hug. Dmgs ???

