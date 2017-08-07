Transcript for What Would You Do: Waitress discriminates against Muslim family

Reporter: Teresa and kesav are waiting for a table at the grasshopper Irish pub, in Newfoundland, New Jersey. Hi, how are you? Table for two. I'm waiting for someone. Okay, want to wait here? Yeah. Oh, okay. Reporter: As this man patiently waits to be seated, he notices he's not alone. Okay, sir. I can sit you now. What about them? Are they still waiting for a table? Oh, yeah, yeah. I'm waiting to put them in the back. I don't want them to bother you or anybody else. They're not gonna bother anybody. Reporter: As rehe rises to meet his friend -- You guys ready? I can seat you guys. Reporter: He continues standing up for our Muslim couple. Well, ma'am? Well, they were here before us. We've been waiting longer. Is there a reason that you're not seating us? I mean, we all watch the news and I just think, you know, you can make some people uncomfortable. Reporter: Both men make it clear it's Tracy who makes them uncomfortable. If you're not going to treat them like anybody else, we're not going to stay. Well, no, sir, I am. Well, no, not the way you're saying it. I think you're putting yourself in a very bad position. How so? There's nothing wrong with them. They're human beings just like us. Don't you watch the news? How dangerous it is? Oh, come on! I think you're being ridiculous. Really? You're being totally ridiculous. I feel like I have to protect all of our customers. Reporter: You were upset? Yes. Reporter: What were you thinking? I know what's going on in this country, and it doesn't have to be that way. Just treat people the way they should be treated, until they prove otherwise. It's crazy. It just should not happen to people who aren't doing anything bad. Reporter: How far were you gonna take this? Well, we were gonna leave. What else could we do? We can't do anything other than protest with our feet. And our wallets. We were going to go somewhere else. Yep. Reporter: And they're not the only ones willing to let their feet do the talking. Excuse me? We've been waiting for a little bit? Is there a reason we haven't been seated? Yeah, we're just waiting for one of the booths in the back. I don't want you guys to offend other people. What do you mean by "Offend"? I mean, we all watch the news, it's just kind of uncomfortable. This is making me uncomfortable. Yeah. Oh, see, you're making them uncomfortable. No, you are. Why don't you just order to-go? No, you're making me -- let's just go. Yeah. No, no, no, you guys stay. We definitely want you guys as customers. No, no, no. I'm sorry that they've offended you! This is ridiculous. I'm sorry they offended y'all. No, you -- you did. Reporter: This customer walks in with her husband, who leaves her to get the table while he goes to the men's room. It's going to be two. Two? Okay. Would you like to wait while he finishes? No, he'll find me. Excuse me, miss? Yes? We've been waiting for a while. Is there a reason why we haven't been seated? I just don't want you to offend all of our other customers, or make them uncomfortable. And how would we do that? You know, with the news the everything. See, she's already uncomfortable. No, I'm leaving because, actually, if that's your take on things, like -- Reporter: She makes up her mind to leave. That's disgusting. What happens is you see a bunch of this in the news. Reporter: And her husband follows, without even asking why. Hi, ma'am. My name is John Quinones. Oh, my god, it's so nice to meet you. Reporter: How are you? Good, how are you? Thanks for going to the bathroom. Reporter: She started yelling at the hostess. Yeah, I'm a social worker, so I'm a little outspoken. They were there first, waiting. I'm not any better than anybody else, so I didn't want to be seated first. Well, but this is -- being Muslim is really, you made a choice, and this qs our choice. Reporter: This woman acknowledges Traci's concerns. It's just better to be safe than sorry. That's bad. No, but it's true. I know it's true, but it's bad. Reporter: But she makes it clear she has no problem with the couple. People worry when they see muslims. It doesn't bother me, so -- No? You sure? It doesn't bother me. Reporter: She then decides to make her own way in. But we're going over that way, because we know people. That's why. Reporter: The guy also objects to Traci's discrimination. I just want to make sure I protect our customers, right? Don't you want to feel like you want to be protected? Who me? From what? Yeah, I mean, you know? People. You kidding me? No, I'm not. Nah, you're making me uncomfortable. Why am I making you uncomfortable? I don't know. I'm German. My family came from Germany. Mine too! Well, then, maybe we don't belong. Reporter: And with that, he doesn't want to hear anymore and takes a seat. See what you did. Reporter: Why? I don't know, I got hot. I had to leave. It's America. Everybody's invited. Shouldn't shut any borders. Reporter: These last customers are regulars, looking to grab a quick bite. Hi, how are you? Three. Three? Awesome. Have you been here before? Yes. Oh, perfect. Perfect. Excuse me, miss? We've been waiting for a while and we haven't been seated. Oh, yeah, we're waiting for another booth in the back. If you have a table they can go if they've been waiting. No, no, no. You guys can sit wherever you want, it's just, um -- we just don't want you to bother anybody else, I mean, you know what I mean. Uh, no, what does that mean? Let them have a table. Yeah, but we feel more comfortable if you guys take the table. I'm sorry. We'll sit down. I'm sorry. We'll wait. If you want to order something to go. Reporter: Megan Murray quickly turns the tables on Traci. I don't want them to -- You don't want them to what? You're the one making people uncomfortable right now. I'm trying to protect all of us. All right, manager time. Manager time! Manager! We need a manager! Can you get us a manager, please? No, I want you to go enjoy your meal. Come on. Stand up with me, and I'll let you go enjoy your meal. No, no, thank you! Reporter: This party of three is now a party of five as they invite Teresa and kesav to eat somewhere else. You guys want to go somewhere else with us? No, but you watch the news, I don't understand why it has any -- Reporter: Before anyone leaves, we cut them off. Hi, guys, I'm John Quinones. Oh, my -- You've got tw be kidding me! Because I literally watch this show all the time! Reporter: What were you going to do? There's a million different places to go eat. We could have gone somewhere else, and they would have came with us because there's no way that was acceptable. Reporter: You would have taken the couple with you? Yes, absolutely. Absolutely. Reporter: These are tough times in this country. How do we combat that? Reporter: Kindness and empathy. They're people, I'm a person. We're being obviously given an opportunity to stand up for people like that so we have to take that opportunity. I want to give them a hug. Coming up -- excuse me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.