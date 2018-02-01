Transcript for New additions to 'View' family: Sara Haines welcomes new baby

kind of glad to be back and we got the fabulous Ana Navarro. Thank you. She's guest co-hosting with us because -- Welcome to 2018. Welcome to 2018. One of the reasons she's sitting here is because we have a new baby to say hello to. Yeah. That's right. Sara Haines, who welcomed an addition to the family. She gave birth to Sandra grace on December 23rd, so congratulations max and Sara and big brother Alec, and another member of "The view" family also welcomed a new arrival. Our production assistant, Jessica, had a baby girl named Zoe. She's like, don't bother me, I'm asleep, I'm happy. I thought Jessica was having a boy and now she has a girl named Zoe. Did I get that wrong? Perhaps. I thought she was having a boy. But Sara is such a champ. I kept texting her like where is she? Where's the baby? It was December 21st and 22nd. She did something no one does anymore. She named that baby after her mother. She did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.