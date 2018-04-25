Transcript for Adieu, Apu? Hank Azaria says he'd 'step aside' from 'Simpsons' role

But other than that, it's great. An amazing thing has happened. The documentary, the problem with apu put the controversial "Simpsons" character in the spot light. He's basically a stereo type. We have to listen to south Asian people, Indian people in the country when they talk what about they feel and how they think about this character. And what their American experience of it has been. And, as you know, in television terms, listening to voices means inclusion in the writer's room. I'm perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that's what "The simpsons" does. It not only makes sense. It feels like the right thing to do to me. Yeah. So should apu finally evolve maybe own several 7-elevens? Should he get to grow like everybody else? It would be cool to see the transition on -- to see the character go to another level. Are this are other stereo types in the same show that are not addressed in the same way. Fat Tony is a suit-wearing gangster. An Italian dhef who does what's a matter you. And Willie, a drunken, hot-techrd guy. Cletus, the slack-jawed local. When apu is the only stereo type. It's the only kargt most Americans have ever really seen represented, which is what everyone has been trying to ek plain, that when this is the only stereo type. When everyone comes up and does apu's voice. They don't do different voices. They just do apu's voice. It's kind of imperative that you be aware that this particular stereo type has never been addressed by anybody and it's the only character up until quite recently, the last two years, that anyone has ever seen. So that's what he's talking about. Maybe apu should be a doctor. Many Indians in the country are doctors. Give him something else. I think, too, also, if you're an Italian or Scottish, you don't have a hard time being represented on television. Maybe it's a negative stereo type. But apu is a person of color. I think having a stereo type. The documentary filmmaker came on and presented it in a really, really, really great way. I really understood what he was saying. He just wants rep zen station. Positive representation. Yes. I think that's why we have seen "Black panther" be so popular. The crazy rich Asian movie at the will be so popular. As people of color, we need to have more positive images of ourselves. When do we see a positive Italian representation? I'm going to stick up for the Italians. We need to see more of this. The sopranos." "The godfather." I love the corleones.

