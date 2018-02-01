Transcript for California legalizes recreational marijuana

You know, and I have to say, congratulations, California. Because recreational marijuana just became legal and some say it could make billions of dollars a year for the state, and that would be great because the state could really use some money. So maybe you will go visit your family over there? I'll tell you, I'm not a smoker but this is -- this is for folks who have been waiting a very long time fighting for this who don't drink, who are not necessarily into other stuff but find that this is what helps them get through the night. So it's interesting. When I lived in L.A., everyone that was doing this had like a medical card when they were like -- like my toe hurts. I'm glad that people are being honest. It's okay if you want to smoke a little pot at the end of the night but all the people that I knew had the medical card. I just want something that doesn't give me the munchies. Depends on what you use. Yeah, not all of it does that. Yeah. One more excuse to have cheetos. 64% of Americans support legalizing it by the way. It's now the majority. Just saying. When I was a prosecutor, we were always told that it's a gateway drug and we put many people in jail for that. Yes. Many people. And I enforce the law so I did it as well. So I wonder now that the pendulum has swung, 64 percent of Americans, are they going to let them out of jail? One of the things that seems to be happening, there are -- well no, even if you were carrying you got busted. What's start tog happing happen is state by state people are looking at who's been in jail, why they were put in jail and they're doing all kinds of stuff. Just a note before we go on this gateway idea, anything if you're an addictive personality, if you're an overindulger, everything is a gateway drug. Sex is a gateway drug, chocolate is a gateway drug, all of it, so -- I find that I am addicted to scrabble, seriously. I'm addicted to scrabble on my iPad. You are. I don't play with anybody. I'm just going to leave that alone. We'll be right back with more

