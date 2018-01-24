Transcript for CNN anchor Don Lemon calls out Trump

So Michigan man was arrested for making death threats against CNN and don lemon called out who he thinks shares this blame. Take a blame. This is what happens when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, repeatedly attacks members of the press simply for reporting facts he does not like. The caller who threatened to kill CNN employees made his threat using these words, quote, fake news, I'm coming to gun you all down. Fake news. I wonder where he got those words. Well a lot of people are saying is he right? I mean, because the new guy has tweeted violence against CNN several times before. So does this help or does it, you know -- He's partly responsible for some but I think it's a slippery slope when you start equating words with actions because we have the first amendment. He's entitled to say whatever he wants. And you can't say I sew fact foe what he says will lead to violence. I don't believe in that. Otherwise they would have to silence me or you or you. But partly he is responsible because he stirs the pot and he throws in the gauntlet and let's people know, hey, he winks as you said. He winks. I totally agree with joy and the fact that the president has a powerful voice and like don lemon said you have to realize there are dangerous people that are listening and don't know how to decipher it's words or turn it into action and that's where it's tricky. The level of discourse we are seeing in our country is a direct result of the temperament of this president and the way he speaks. He coined that term, fake news, or at least brought it into our country in the way that it is. You know, I think he is to blame for it actually. He can't be 100%. You -- Look at pizzagate. You have people talking about the Clintons prostituting children in a pizza store and someone went into the pizza store with a gun. They are responsible for that. But that was from the internet and when you have many conversations, something we all agree on is that Facebook needs to regulate a lot of things. I don't remember during column Bien that marlin Manson was given the blame because they were a fan of his and marlin Manson had violent images on his videos. We have to be very careful with what we blame and what context. The fight between CNN and Donald Trump is never going to end. I have conflicting feelings about journalists and commentators and you and I agree on that. A harder line for people understanding that. But I just -- I'm with joy. Can you believe it? I don't think anybody is saying can you believe it. I think what people are saying is you need to take a look at this because we did see an uptick in violence against immigrants with him talking about Mexicans. We did see an uptick in violence against quite a few people because of some of his rhetoric. So I think it's a important for us to sort of say, listen, words do matter. Words do matter. They do have an impact and when you're the guy supposed to be the leader of the nation, you got to be more careful with the stuff you -- We agree. And when you put the top of volatile words with easy access to guns you have a very combustible situation. Unstable people. Right. Not going to use anything to justify violence. John hinckley Jr. Blamed Jody foster. To impress her in one way or the other. Crazy people, you don't need to justify that. It's so very different. Let me finish. All of us on TV, CNN, "The view" whatever, everyone is a target. What we do sometimes is dangerous. We as public figures know what we're saying is controversial. I do agree violent rhetoric, behavior against everyone seems to be up at a level we never seen before. I think you could compare people like hinckley and others with the rhetoric that we are getting from the person who is supposed to be the leader of the free world. Yeah. I don't think you can compare it. It's so irresponsible. It's so irresponsible. We should demand better of the president of the United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.