Transcript for Eric Garner's widow Esaw Snipes talks death of her daughter, how their family is coping with tragedy

Back in 2014, Eric Garner was killed by the police, who allegedly used an illegal chokehold to restrain him as he repeatedly pleaded, I can't breathe. It sparked nationwide protes and inspired his daughter, Erica, to become an amazing activist against police violence. But her mission was cut tragically short by her sudden death in December. And we're joined now by Eric's widow and Erica's mom. She's one incredibly strong woman. Esaw snipes. Thank you. Thank you. So -- your 27-year-old daughter, Erica, passed two months ago from a heart attack. And she has two little ones. An 8-year-old and a 5-month-old. Who was named after her father. Now -- the first question, of course, is how are you doing? Okay. You know, um -- it's still surreal to me, like, I just talked to her that morning. And you know, I kept telling her, you know, you have to stay home. Stay in the house. And build up your heart strength. She said, ma, I can't sit in the house all day. I said, stay off the internet. You make yourself angry. You know, it's causing the stress. No, mom, but they said this. I said, just leave it alone for a little while, Erica. You know, relax. No, ma, I can't just sit around and don't say nothing. She lived her life by her own terms. I couldn't tell her nothing from the time she was able to say something back. I met your daughter when I did a town hall with president Obama and dooifd Muir. I remember her because she wanted to be heard. And she, in fact, got a private meeting with the president because she was so outspoken. So she really became such an activist against police brutality. And reverend Sharpton though said it wasn't just a heart attack. But that she died of a broken heart. What does he mean by that? Um, her and her dad had a falling out right before he passed. And, I was telling him to call her. He was telling me she should call him because he's the dad. I'm telling her she should call him. I was like, I'm tired of being the go between. Y'all going to have to deal with the this yourself. Tragically, we went to the family reunion that Friday. We gt back that Sunday. That Tuesday, I said, you need to call her. I'm not calling her. She needs to call me. That Thursday, I had to call her and tell her that her dad wept to the hospital and didn't make it. I didn't want to tell her what happened. I said he got an asthma attack and went to the hospital. They weren't speaking when he died? They weren't speaking. It took a toll on her. All she could say was, I didn't get to say I was sorry. I didn't get to say I loved him. I said, he knows you loved him. When I had her, I named her Erica because of "All my children" Erica Kane. But his name was Eric, he just knew that I named her for that. I named her that because of Erica Kane. You're very funny. So you settled a wrongful death case. Your family got, um, $5.9 million. Which, I'm going to start coughing. I'm sorry. Which is going the be spread amongst the family, correct? Right. But the police officer that killed Eric was not indicted. He was stripped of his badge. So they say. And his gun. You don't believe that? I know it not to be true. But I can't speak on it like that. I have had people call me and tell me they have seen this officer make arrests on Staten Island. Really? They've actually seen him. I don't live on Staten Island anymore. So I don't know. He remains on the force. But on limited duty. And he actually got a raise or something last year. About $120,000 in overtime or something. I kind of -- after last year, I kind of, um -- distanced myself from doing any media and stuff like -- I'm tired. I'm over it. You're angry. I'm even past the anger. I'm past the anger. It's pointless. After four years, you haven't done anything yet. I don't see -- every time we have a meeting, oh, we'll do something before the year ends. The last meeting with the doj, they said, we'll have something to you by the end of the year. Here we are in February of 2018 and I haven't heard a peep yet. So, I'm -- And you got the grandkids. You don't have a lot of time to be wasting. You know, my day is I wake up, from the time I wake up until the time I go the sleep, my phone is ringing. If it's not the grandbabies calling me for every little thing, they want to tell me everything. But I love it. I love it. I love it. I love being a grandmother so much. It's the greatest joy. It's the greatest joy. You have six children. I have six children. So cute. You were telling me, at -- during the break that you -- left Staten Island two weeks after -- After my husband was killed, yes. And you don't think it would have happened had you -- If we -- I think he would have went to jail and we would probably be able to visit him and get a phone call or something. But you also mentioned that -- your two boys are now one is in college. 23, Eric. And emery is just now turning 18. Eric just finished. Just graduated college. And, Eric -- I mean, emery is about to come out of high school and go into college playing basketball. How do they feel about police? How do they feel about interacting with the police? Eric is a little bit more angry. Eric is really angry about it. Emi have kind of nonchalant. He doesn't go outside. He's a video game-head. He's in the house playing games. I'm so thankful for that. I'm so thankful that they stay in the house. I would be a wor wiry wart. I call them. I face time. I never had an iPhone in my life. I got one so I could face time them everywhere they go and everything they do. It's important for people to note that your kids are in college. You're holding it down. I have to. It's only me. They took my husband. Now my daughter's gone. I have to be grandma. I have to be mommy. I have to be referee. I have to be everything. You know, I thought, I'm 50 now. You know, okay. My husband's gone. I can move on. And -- now, I'm like my son just turned 18. Think I was more happy he turned 18 than he did. I don't have to make doctor's points no more. Go to the school moot eggs and pta no more. For the grandbabies. Now. And I mean, I told my daughter, I swear to god I told her two months after she had little Eric. I said Erica, please, please, take care of yourself. I don't want to raise no kids no more. I want to live my life. I want to go the Atlantic City. I want to go here, do this, do that. Do you feel you're still scared of the police? Most cops are great people. Once in awhile, a bad apple. Are you afraid? I'm afraid of the the cop zplps you are? Yes. There was a rape in my building Friday night. And -- my son was coming to visit me. My oldest son. He moved in with my mom. And, since Erica is gone. She lived with my mom. Now at that she's gone, my son moved in with her. He came in the building. He said, ma, the cops just stopped me. I said, Eric, what did you do? He's a loose cannon. He said, they asked me my name. I said, did you tell him? He said, no. I said what happened? Some girl got raped on the 18th floor. Just answer the question, get on the elevator, come upstairs. Please. I don't let them get on the trains. They haven't been on the ferry. These are conversations we have to have with our kids in ways that other folks don't. I have always been -- worrywart or whatever. Because I had the four girls, you know, and then the two boys, I was always very, very overprotective of my daughters. Like, always. Like -- and now, they thank me for it. Mom, we just -- you were so mean. They grow up and suddenly, you are the smartest person they ever knew. Yes. I'm looking forward to that. Esaw, thank you for coming and talking to us. This has been something we have been talking about for awhile. And I'm so glad you were able to come. And I thank you for having me. And, I really appreciate it. My grandkids are going to DVR this and say, look at grandma on TV with her hair out. And we'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.