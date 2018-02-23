Transcript for Florida school officer waited outside during shooting

So there's a raging debate right now about having guns in schools. We all know that to keep kids safe but it turns out there was an armed guard at the high school in parkland who stayed outside while 17 people were fatally shot. Trump just called him a coward a few minutes ago. Do you think that's a appropriate thing to do? Do you think trump would have gone into that building? Yeah. But you know, I don't know why he didn't go in. I'm wondering if it's perhaps because he had a handgun and the shooter had an ar-15. He felt like he was outgunned and outmatched. But his sole job was to protect those children and he failed woefully and what's surprising to me is that he was in the military. He had been, you know, there for 32 years, I believe. So you have someone with real shooting experience, training, and what I have to say honestly came to my mind was this is -- counter to that argument well good guys with guns can fight bad guys with guns, you have a good guy with a gun and he did nothing. You expect teachers to be able to do more? You want armed teachers? Doesn't make sense to me. I don't know if he was a coward. I was talking with my 10-year-old. I have three kids and it's terrifying to send them to school. I was talking with my 10-year-old about her lockdowns drills and what they have to do and we have to get in a corner and be quiet and lock the door and listen to our teacher. I said what would make you feel safer and she said if we did more. Instead of figuring out what's going to work we should look at one school dubbed the safest school in America, southwestern high school that implemented a three-prong approach. They have cameras with a direct feed to local law enforcement. Secondly, they have teachers that wear panic buttons. They push the buttons and lock the doors. They have bullet proof glass. The kids hide from the gunman. And they have smoke cannons in the hallways. Let's look at what's working. It's working for this school in Indiana. They should be a pioneer in terms of gun control -- in terms of safety. We're not talking about guns here. We're talking about securing our schools and they're doing this for $400,000. That's why it won't get done. They're very expensive. It is expensive but it's worth it. Here's the thing. This is working on my nerves because I have a 4-year-old and he's just starting to go to school but you can have a panic button, smoke machine, you can have a police officer on duty there or whatever, but if they are not going to do anything about a gunman who is in action shooting unarmed kids, I mean, I'm just saying for me, you have one job and one job only and that is to protect these children. And what I think is you can have all those other things but if people are not going to do their job which is protect their kids they should not be in that profession. You're agreeing with trump? What I'm saying is -- The fact the shooter had this ar-15. Pop it and hide. What I'm saying is the kids didn't have anything and you were the only person who had a gun and there was one job for you to use that gun or take one shot and try to hit the gunman. You could at least try. Before you speak Meghan they're telling me to go to break but we have another segment after this? Oh, finish your thought because we have something else. I agree with everything Tamar just said.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.