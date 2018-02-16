Transcript for Gun control: 'The View' discusses talk vs. action in D.C.

but good to see you. Yesterday the white house responded to the latest school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead. Here's what was and wasn't said. Take a look. I want to speak now directly to America's children. Especially those that feel lost, alone, confused or even scared. I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be. You have people who care about you, who love you and who will do anything at all to protect you. And then attorney general Jeff sessions vowed to confront the problem but neither one of them ever used the words gun law reform. Most Americans seem to want it. So why can't they start the conversation in D.C.? Money. Too much money involved. Like I said yesterday, once they take money out of politics, the gun lobby is very strong. The gun -- it seems to me that the gun sales are humongous. I read the industry donates -- not donates but contributes $54 billion a year to the American economy. That's a lot of money. So they have a lot of power. Yeah. To sell guns. That influences politics. That's what's wrong with the whole system in my opinion. Yeah. Take that out and we'll fix the problem. I think you're right. Because when you think about it, we know these politicians see this problem. We know -- I believe deeply that they do care about our country's children but I think they perhaps care more about being reelected. I think they care more about their power. And because if you are receiving a lot of money from the gun lobby, you're beholding to them. You are. But you know what, sunny, some of these guys are getting like $3,000. They can't get it somewhere else? If you're receiving money you're probably a supporter of second amendment rights and the NRA. I'm not going to change anybody's opinion in this room. I'm aware of that. And I'm a big second amendment person and NRA member. When we're talking about legislation, Democrats held the senate, white house and congress in 2009 and 2010 and did not try to renew the federal assault weapons ban. That's democratic super majority in 2009 to 2010. I do think there's a bit of speaking out of both mouths because they have the power. Didn't they during the bush administration? It expired and didn't renew it. After sandy hook there was an attempt to renew the ban and it failed. Republicans did hold the house. This is why voting is so important. If this is your issue, if what just happened which is tragic and horrific no matter what side of the aisle you're on, gets you up and moving is why voting is so important. If this is your number one issue, go out and vote locally against it and for second amendment supporters vote for people who support the NRA and second amendment. Most NRA members, my dad is a member, you used to be a member, are even for commonsense gun laws. My dad said there's no need for these semi- automatautomatic weapons to be out there. It's easier to get an ar-15 in Florida than a handgun. You have to be 21 to get a handgun in Florida and just 18 to get an ar-15. You can't buy beer in Florida but you can get an ar-15. That doesn't make any sense to me. I think that -- Go ahead. The argument from NRA members is much like abortion. Not a lot of trust on both sides for compromise. I'm like okay, we can talk about assault weapons. That being said, I know people who own them that aren't mass murderers, they're hunters and use them for target practice and hunting. It's like if you give them out the cookie then we're going to go to a slippery slope going forward. Much like abortion, it's so emotional on both sides, I think it's hard on both sides to have faith that we can meet in the middle. I don't know why people would use an ar-15 to hunt. Like I think about the argument -- With all due respect you didn't grow up in gun country. I feel like wouldn't it be more challenging with like a shotgun than that? Gun culture is a big thing and when you're raised around them -- go ahead. I'm just going to say gun culture is great and most people who actually are part of gun culture know how to operate with guns. Yep. The problem is the people buying hundreds of guns to hang out with. Yeah. No. No. No. No. I'm just saying, you know, I get you want to have stuff. To me, this is not like abortion because, you know, people make a choice with abortion. People make really hard choices with this. We can't even get the conversation going about hey, is everybody seeing we have an issue here because if we're talking about the fact that this is a kid who bought it legally who should not have been able to have access to guns, why aren't we saying, hey, let's renew this idea that people with mental health issues maybe shouldn't be the people who should have guns. There are conversations we can be having and we're not. I wanted to say something about the fact that people who are pro gun, a lot of the automatic weapons, they say that guns don't kill people, people kill people. In Australia in 1996 there was a major mass shooting that killed 35 people, 22 wounded. In the days that followed that, this was in 1996, the government decided all automatic weapons and semiautomatic were outlaw and did a buyback program. Since that day there has not been one mass murder. Since 1996. So those who say it's not about the guns I give you Australia. And Norway as well. I want to say no matter where you stand, no one -- I don't know one second amendment supporter or gun owner a that is for people of mental illnesses that you would find on the planet that would support that. If we're talking about flagging people with mental illnesses, this guy was reported on social media and still nothing happened. Can I follow up about mental illness? No one can say anything about because we got to go. We'll be right bark.

