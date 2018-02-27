Transcript for Ivanka Trump says question about dad's accusers was 'inappropriate'

The "Hot topics," first daughter and white house senior adviser -- I van -- Get through it without laughing. It switches the mood. Was asked about the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against her dad during a recent sbrir. It didn't go over as well as the interviewer wanted it to. Take a look. I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes, um -- the accusers of her father. When he has affirmatively stated that there is no truth to it. I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father. I know my father. So -- I -- I think I have that right as a daughter. To -- believe my father. And yes, it is her dad. But she also works in an official capacity for the white house. So -- she's spoken out about other -- sexual misconduct allegations. So was this, in fact, an inappropriate question? I don't think so at all. It was fair game. She's not just his daughter. She's the white house senior adviser. She has an office in the west wing. And her -- her -- Platform is supposed to be about helping women. That's the platform that she sort of told us all she was going to Bo dealing with. I think if your father has been accused by not one, not two, but 16 women, it's something you should talk about. She said she believes her father. After she shamed the reporter for asking an inane proep rate question. She had it both ways. That's a terrible question. But here's my answer. Right, right. What sunny was saying. If she had not wanted that position and has not been so vocal about empowering women and also talking about other accusers, you can't just toggle on the daughter switch when you're in an uncomfortable position. That is part of that job is dealing with -- especially now, in today's climate, the me too climate. It's all -- if me too is a video game, Donald strump the final boss in this -- he's -- she's -- he's donkey Kong at the top of this thing. And she's the princess standing next to him and they're like, hey, can we talk about the flaming barrels? He's like, we're not talking about that right now. She needs to separate her role in the white house from the girl. It is upsetting to have him as father. You know she probably believes it. She believes every other accuser. D. I don't think we can pontificate on how she feels. I'm just saying from an emotional and parental point of view. I'm saying it as a mother, really. You know, your father cheats like that on your mother, he did. Your mother wrote a whole book about it. We have accusers in the me too environment, it's heart breaking that she has to be in that position. I don't even -- no, okay, go ahead. I'm just giving you another way to look at it. That's why we have anti-nepotism laws. I would say being a spouse or son or daughter of a politician is tricky. You take on the surrogate role or the son our daughter role. When you're a surrogate. You do interviews with the press. You gone the campaign trail with them. You work in an official capacity as an extension of the political office that your parent represents. Chelsea Clinton did that. Took a lot of heat because in 2008, she said she couldn't actually give, she refused an interview with a scholastic reporter. A child. There's accusations that has she was playing both sides. She was asked the question, I believe, and she refused to answer it? Go ahead. I mean, it's irrelevant. Chelsea -- Ivanka Trump's problem right now is she has an official capacity. She's working as an adviser. Has an office in the west wing. She's continually said, I don't see myself as a political person. We discussed that on the show. Going forward, when she does interviews like the this there's a way for her to spin this. Okay, Peter. I'm a daughter. As a daughter, I trust and love my father. As an adviser, let me tell you why this is politically harmful for my family and the white house -- The thing that exacerbates me with this administration is that the children are not politically media trained. They're trained to protect a brand. It's brand protection. Anything has to do with -- Hold on. Let's come back to this. Is that interesting? It is. Yeah. We'll be right back with

