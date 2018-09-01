Transcript for Ivanka Trump slammed for praising Oprah's speech on Twitter

Oprah's golden globes speech had millions of people cheering her on, and the first daughter was one of them. Ivanka tweeted, just saw Oprah's empowering and inspiring speech last night at the gol globes. Let's come together, men and women, and say time's up, #united. It did unite a backlash from lots of folks pointing out that her dad has at least 16 women accusing him of sexual misconduct. But is she not allowed to say, hey, that was pretty great? I think the word you're looking for here is clueless, you know. I think she's clueless. But because she seems to be in denial about her father. Like, you know, this me too thing is about other, other guys, not daddy. She's very much devoted to her father and she has to be. Maybe she believes it. Do you remember Patty Reagan, Reagan's daughter? She came out while he was in office and she doesn't want to get that. She's got the backlash from the left. She wants the privilege of daddy but she wants to let women know, I'm here for you and we're in this together but it's really not showing through. Exactly what did she do for women? Has anything been passed yet? Because I know she was really about the rights of women who are pregnant and what happens afterwards. I think she worked heavily on the child care credit. She did. For this tax reform bill. But I do wonder can you be a feminist and also be his daughter? Because he has had all these accusers and maybe she just doesn't believe the accusers. I know Alyssa Milano tweeted out, great, you can make a lofty donation to the times up legal defense fund that is available to support your father's accusers, and I thought, eh, that's a little rough. What if she doesn't believe it and she is someone who wants women to be empowered. Why believe this woman and not that woman. Where's the logic in that? There is none. If you have tweeted one semisarcastic thing about my father, we're not going to have a drink together. Normally in families it's mafia style. There's a lot of not so veiled comments talking about corruption. Given they seem like they've become one and they're a corporate family. That's the difference. That's the difference. Oprah said, talking about tyrants, victims, talking about the press being under siege. These are all hits at president trump. If you're going on TV and making a speech where you're taking hits at my father, there's no way I would be tweeting any kind of accolades for what you had to say. That's the part I don't understand. You're talking about their relationship. I do think it's still important for her to be sort of welcomed in these New York liberal elite circles which normally conservatives are not allowed to be a part of. I think she's ostracized now. I don't know. I've never been in those places but it's interesting to she still wants to play both sides. If you read the new book -- if you read this new book, you get a different -- "Fire and fury". You get a little different feeling about her. I'm willing to believe that maybe Oprah's thing did move her. Maybe it did. As a woman. I know, but what do you do if you know that you're in -- you're in a poop storm with your father and he's not listening to you and you know he doesn't care. You know he doesn't, so I'm going to -- I'm going to say, you know what, yeah, she'll probably make the donation, too. She'll probably make the donation because from what I read, whether it's true or not, I kind of like to believe a lot of what's in that book may be accurate. And so, um, she did try a little harder. I think she tried a lot. Do you think she believes -- Yes, I do think she does. Yes, I do think she does. Then she should do what I said about Patty Davis. Patty Davis who was Reagan's daughter took a stand against her father. That's a big ask. It's been done. That was an estranged relationship also, Patty and her father. Remember, they were not on the best of terms. Working in the administration and had an office in the white house, it's a different situation. I do think that, again, like whether they like it or not and whether she likes it or not, you are attached, you are an entity. You're no longer one person. McCains, my father, mother, all of us, we are one unit. The idea that you get to be separate, especially when you're in the white house, working in the white house in the west wing is delusional and that's the part I don't understand. You're not separate. You're never going to be disattached from what's going on right now. -- Saying guess what, I'm supportive and I believe the accusers. Maybe it's just that she liked the damn speech. Maybe she just actually liked the speech. Criticizing her father. Meghan, did you -- Maybe she was okay with that. The type of thing where it's like, I can disagree with him and we've had disagreements privately but if you trash him on TV, I'm ride or die for my family. Nothing your father -- not that he did it but is there nothing he could have done -- If he murdered someone in the TRE street in front of me, yes, of course I would be -- we're tauit talking about politics and Oprah could be a woman that could be running against your dad and you're already supporting this. It's stupid politics on top of everything else.

