James Comey says he doesn't think Trump will fire Mueller

More
Comey said on "The View" it "would make no sense" for Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.
3:06 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for James Comey says he doesn't think Trump will fire Mueller

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54563224,"title":"James Comey says he doesn't think Trump will fire Mueller","duration":"3:06","description":"Comey said on \"The View\" it \"would make no sense\" for Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.","url":"/theview/video/james-comey-trump-fire-mueller-54563224","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.