Transcript for 'Lady Bird' creator Greta Gerwig talks Golden Globes wins

Hi. Congratulations. Thank you. Thank you. I'm so excited to be here. It's been a dream, the whole thing, yeah. Love it. Thank you. So, "Lady bird" had a huge night. It won best picture for a musical or comedy, and the star, saoirse Ronan, won best actress. So did everyone's head explode at the same time? Yes. When saoirse won I stood up and screamed so loudly and everyone looked at me and they were like, did you win? I was like, no, she won. And then -- yeah, when they announced the -- when they announced it, I had an entire speech that I was going to give and I got up there and none of it came out. I looked at Oprah and I was like, it's gone. Usually when you're up there, like you forget to say thank you to everybody that's on your heart and then all of a sudden social media kind of calls you out that you forgot to -- yes. Was your partner/director mad at you? No. I forgot to thank my partner and supporter and I had a whole thing about him. He's my favorite writer and my favorite first reader. I had a whole -- and then I got off stage and I said no, and then as I was coming back to the table he was already looking at me and he said please don't feel bad, please don't feel bad. Aw. That's the right man. Yeah, he was very sweet. Nice. You call him your partner. It sounds like a business deal. Or that we fight crime together. Before I married my husband I used to call him my spousal equivalent. You can have that. Okay. I like that. So the thing about it is although you were nominated for best screenplay at the globes, you were not nominated for best director. In fact, no woman was, as Natalie portman mentioned on stage that night. Let's take a look at the clip and then we can talk about it. Bring you back to this, this. To be here to present the award for best director. And here are the all male nominees. So she pretty much nailed it there. Yeah. Do you think that -- especially in that environment, the me too and the thing and the women, I mean -- I actually didn't know that she did that until the next morning because I was backstage because I was going to present. So I didn't know and then I saw it the next morning. There were so many great films directed by women this year, "Mudbound" and "Wonder woman" and Angelina Jolie. But I really feel that this -- I think this is going to be the last year that that's true.ink this is going to be the last year that we don't have women -- It would be nice, but that also requires that studios , you know, throw some money women's ways. "Mudbound" went to every studio and they turned it down as I'm sure with you. That's just the 411 for the inside. Y'all need to support now. Especially that your film won. I think it's remarkable that your film won but you were not nominated as a director. Happens all the time. You guys were talking about it before, I think it's like "Wonder woman" was huge. It's not just because we should do it because we want women to do it. It's profitable. It's something that people want. Yeah, yeah. I think it's just the proof is in the pudding and it's just a matter of time. That's right. One thing that was fascinating about the film was the mother/daughter relationship. We saw the clip. I hope my daughter doesn't feel that way about me. She probably does. But the film was based in part on your growing up in Sacramento, but you hate the term autobiographical. Why is that, and are there parts about you -- did you throw yourself out of a car with your mother? No. I grew up in Sacramento and I wanted to make a film about Sacramento and I did want to make a movie about a mother/daughter relationship because I think it's so rich and so complicated and living and I just think it's so underexplored in movies. That being said, I was kind of the opposite of how lady bird was. 00 I was more -- as a high school student I was straight laced, rule following, people pleasing. I never dyed my hair bright red or made people call me by a different name. In a way I was creating a person who was braver than I could have been at that time. Certainly my mom and I had some pretty good fightsp along the way. She's right about everything and I was wrong about everything. I love that. After you left Sacramento you went to Columbia with me. We went to college together. We did, yes. I was actually at Barnard. Barnard doesn't like the differentiation. That's right. We had an art history class together. That's right. It's nice to see you again. It's so nice to see all your success because I do remember you from college and there's a lot of buzz that you're going to be nominated for best Oscar, best director, and I understand -- Yes. And I understand that you had a tradition when you were a teenager of watching the academy awards. Can you tell me about it? You're like, shaking. I know, I know, I'm trying to find some wood to knock. I -- yeah, I would always get my friends together. We would put on our thrift store version of formal wear and we would drink sparkling apple cider and watch the oscars. And I actually -- I still have an Oscar party every year and I still get dressed up. I did it last year. At your house? At my house. But I've never been. Well, you know, the voting is happening. Just a side message to Oscar voters, voting is happening now. Make sure you don't wait until the end to vote because you could miss out. Your movie is great. Thank you. Our thanks to Greta Gerwig and congratulations again on "Lady bird." It's in theaters now. If you want to have a really good time, Laurie Metcalf is delicious as well. Go see it. And we of course, we'll be right back much

