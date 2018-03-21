Transcript for Melania Trump hosts cyberbullying event

We've all tried to really sort of be thoughtful about the first lady because we know it's a very difficult job. But she is, um, she's now the spokesperson, she's taken this on as first lady as being the spokesperson to stop cyber bullying which we thought was interesting. Take a look. I'm well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic. I have been criticized for many commitment to tackling this issue, and I know that will continue, but it will not stop me from doing what I know is right. I'm here with one goal, helping children and our next generation. So, people are saying, well, what about githe guy you're married to in terms of cyber bullying. Yeah. But we have maybe some different ways of looking at it that other people may not have thought of. I don't think the irony is lost on her. I think she's using her voice specifically for that cause for a reason. If it were my husband, you can't trash him on a show and say, you're right, he's such a jerk, and then go home and like -- she chose him. This is her person and she's doing this. I think we should always applaud action taking for something good. Unless you believe in cyber bullying, you really shouldn't criticize someone that's saying I'm going to take my resources, my voice and platform, and direct it towards our young people. I say bravo. I'm union ton the other side of that. I don't think she's the right messenger for cyber bullying because she can't seem to control it in her own home. Can you control your husband? Yes. I can't control my husband. Yes, yes I can. Manny, you know, you're welcome to come here any time. He knows it's true. He knows it's true. So, you know, she's the wrong messenger for cyber bullying but she's the wrong messenger for everything almost because of his behavior. She can't be involved in the me too movement. She can't be involved in let's get fit because the man ain't fit. There are all these things she can't be involved -- How about immigration? She can't be involved in immigration. She's an immigrant. She's in a very difficult position, but, you know, she has -- he has, I think, ruined the Republican party in the sense that the Republican party was always the party of family values. And they talked about the sanctity of marriage. They talked about being faith based. And that was an attractive message to me for many, many years. But now with stormy and all this stuff and the cyber bullying, this is no longer the Republican party of family values and I think that's why people should care about stormy. That's why people should care about all these accusers. Go ahead, Meghan. I will say that Donald Trump can't destroy it because there are still people like me and lots of really amazing conservatives still out there that are fighting from the inside out and as much as maybe he wants to destroy it, it's not going to happen. We're not turning into the party of Steve Bannon one way or the other. The other thing I want to say on the Melania trump thing, I had a journalist direct message me on Twitter and screen shot a tweet my husband wrote and said this is gross, how can you -- what is this. I messaged him back and said I don't control my husband and my husband doesn't control me, number one. And I am a political analyst. He's a conservative political analyst. We view the world -- he's much more skefrt than I am. We view the world through different places. Why can't we separate women from our husbands. Why can't I do my job and not have his crap on me and my crap on him? What are you saying about Melania? She has her right to have her own voice. But she looks hypocritical. She said you might be skeptical of this. With all due respect, my husband's on television, her husband's -- when you are two public people, especially in politics, I would like to have the right to have my opinion separate from my husband. She's doing that when she says I'm doing it anyway. We're not giving her a break. My husband and I disagree on a lot of political things and if you put us in a box, we would fight our way -- one of us doesn't come out. Like we're not agreeing on this stuff. So I don't want to be held -- This is a violent table. This is a violent table. I feel that to me I don't want everything my husband says, my family says, all disagreeing parties here, I shouldn't be held accountable. Then why did everyone hold Hillary Clinton responsible for Bill Clinton? I didn't. That's what's fascinating. Because she was involved in his campaign, nicknamed the women bimbos. To the debate with Hillary Clinton. I thought that was gross at the time. Now all of a sudden she has to be separate and apart. If Ben and I were working on a campaign together in a partnership, that's an entirely different situation. I'm talking about her first lady, just trying to give her a little bit of a break because god knows this woman is probably going through a hard time right now. Give her a break if she wants to try. She's only the first lady because she's married to the president of the United States. That's the only reason she has a platform. She has a huge platform. Do you want her to sit there and say because of this jerk I'm going to sit here for four years and do nothing. That's not the type of woman I am. I come out roaring. When she's been told about her husband's behavior online, she said, when my husband's hit, she hits back. And I believe my husband. I'd like Melania to say my platform is cyber bullying and I'm talking to my husband about it because he's one of the biggest offenders. She would be out like the other 25 people that lasted ten days if she spoke up. I can listen to this woman all day long. I love to listen to her. She's like princess Diana. They put me in a hypnotic state when they talk. Yeah. Listen to the way she talks. The cadence. It's beautiful. I get like hypnotized by her. All right. That's what joy took from the conversation. You know -- She's gorgeous too. Some good whisky will do that too. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.