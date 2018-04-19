Transcript for Nikki Haley: 'I don't get confused'

Come back so earlier this week, earlier th we, U.N. Ambassador N Haley announced new Russian sanctions were being implemend. Butur national economic counsel, director larrykudlow's mind, he said, S mt be confusedau they ar oy considering sanctions. Noniwas, like, I'm not Ving she was, like, I don't get confused. Do you know who is fused now? Me. Beca I remember him saying there we going to be tough nctions on Russia. I remember he said Yeah. Ow none of uslieved, B recall that he said it. Yeah What's happening? Ct one that inks Frederick Douglass is alive? But look we have seen this from trump time and time ain. Yeah. Heolds pition for less time than whatou hold a yoga poon for, right? We saw it on immigration. We saw I on guns. T. Now we saw it an satis. I think they clearly reverse thlves. Nikki Haley is a careful woman, deliberatwoman. She is not out there sho from tip. E knew what she was doing. Does she notlize he wor for Putin? Does sheotreal You have called out from sena flake to Gowdy, all the people that are not fighting and ING, andhe says, this wasn't my mistake and she is Stan up I love that about her. Ts differenfr everyone else we have seen. I appreciate that becauhe -- I am not Auge Nikki Haley fan. I don't like her po member in 2012 she said that Ty groups were just spin groups. In 2010, she said a marrie is just between a man and a woman. She is anti-gay, anti-choice. That's signifhere. She is tnl one in the cabinet that now looks Bette going, you know, in the administratihan she looked to me going in T gay marriage stuff, let's be fair. In 2010, there wereot of people, including folks, you know, oe left and the right. The left theig who had not evolved yet. I don't know what Thell there is to evolve on. It didn't makesense. She hasn't evolved. She speaks passionel about the, you know,ses T are gng on in Syria, about at's going on in Venezuela. There? I don't know O ery subject, but she is passionate on the henesh of the few people, and frankly one of the only one can readily Thi , whose standing in stock that haone up instead of down. I agree wit that. With thisadmiration. I think she has shown great growth and breadth. She was the nor of uthern state, ny thought she had that much intena gravitas. She has risen the ocsi and she ain going any mansplaining from Larry kudlow O has been there for all of five minutes. I can see that. Her confus? That's, like, calling a W hysterical. The word oi Iwas awful. That's how these peo E. Wh hobably thought, was I'll just say she's confused and T her offhe hook. T did was unleash all this other stu TRE you go. Now you're on the Larry kudlow -- He apologi to her. Well, he could. Thi guy, larrdl what I understand, he is a monguy. What does international sanction haves to do within? It's part economic policy, but everybody is a tvguy. I'm surprised everybody left on Fox News, because they are working on the administrati inclineannity. Did you Sean Hait I believe she did. We, hell all or punish it. We'lbe right bk. ?????? chazz nd applause ]

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.