Transcript for Representing a parent in office: What's fair?

But now we're back. I think Meghan was making the point about Chelsea Clinton being a surrogate. You have been your father's surrogate at times. Were there topics that you felt -- No, that's not how it works. When you're in, you're in. You get to be a child. Or -- How about here? Do you feel like there are certain things we can't talk about -- No, that's not how it works. ABC owns me. You can ask me anything you want. Now I'm a host. It's a very strict line. There are children of politicians that are very private. My little sister. Very private. Doesn't do interviews. It's cumbersome for the trump administration. She's working in the white house and has an office in the west wing. And also -- she -- very vocally wanted that job. She pushed people out of the way to get that office and get that job. So you can't have that and then go, oh, but -- only on these conditions. It's not on your terms once you take that job. Is there she shouldn't have taken the job. Nepotism is a bad idea. But she was raised in the culture of what is going to -- bed a van tang use to our family brand? And all she could see was, ooh, that office. Deals overseas. Let's take it. The office is not about selling your shoes. But to her, sit. That's why she took T. That's what's wrong with the administration. That's the problem. I know we're having Chelsea Clinton on the show, I think next week. I thought it was odd that in, at the university when she was her mother's surrogate, they asked her about her father's affairs. She said -- I do not think that is any of your business. And I thought to myself, when that happened, I think it was one of the points you were making. You made it everyone's business because you're touch issing for your mom. You kind of have to -- Well, her father made it everyone's business. Well, there's that. You have control how you answer. But I don't think that there are -- I think if you want to be president of the United States, again, your family son board, nothing can be offlimits sflp shouldn't be. Maybe the trumps have changed that. Sorry. I just realized something else. That answer she gave wasn't just an answer to that reporter. It was an example to any other reporter that she was like, hey, by the way, keep this in mind. This is how I'm going the react. That's why I didn't like the way she spoke. That's an inappropriate question? He's a reporter. That's his job.

