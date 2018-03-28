Transcript for Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti wants to depose Trump, Michael Cohen

Michael avenatti is asking a judge if he can depose you know who to find out if he knew about the $130,000 hush agreement. What are the chances -- and I say to you, what are the chances that he'll have to testify? I think there's a good chance, because remember, it was the president and his lawyer who brought this suit initially against stormy Daniels to enforce the agreement that they claim that the president, I guess, didn't know anything about and that the president didn't pay the $130,000. Now you have stormy Daniels, her defense attorney, defending her and saying, well, let's hear from you. Did the nda exist? Why did the nda exist? Did you know about the payment? Did you know -- Has anybody answered this question by the way? No. No one's answered it. Inquiring minds want to know. Lovely stuff. The other question is, Anthony and sunny, if he's innocent and never had anything to do with stormy Daniels as the white house claims, then why does he -- why did she need an nda? And these other women who are also saying that they have ndas? Asked over and over why it was important and it was splajd to me that they're saying these types of situations are always settled out of court when you're dealing with people with a lot of money. That was the explanation I got, that's why it was such a low amount for him. It was such a low amount -- When it's signed a week before the election that tells me you're trying to influence the outcome of the election. Because they didn't want people talking about stormy the way we're talking about her today. The timing is what distinguishes it. I had asked originally out of curiosity, if the nda didn't matter, why he would have that and it was explained to me the timing is the problem, the nda is not. A lot of times they do that to get rid of people requesting money and suing. So many of them. You had settle without an nda. Yeah. Well, there you go. You know, people are --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.