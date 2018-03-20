Transcript for Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers

The white house resident says he wants to take the war on drugs to a new level. He laid out his plan of attack. Take a look.@ These are terrible people. And we have to get tough on those people. Because we can have all the blue ribbon committees we want. But if we don't get tough on the the drug dealers, we're wasting our time. Just remember that. We're wasting our time. And that toughness includes the death penalty. So -- So -- How is that going to work with all the legal drugs that the opioid thing is about? Since I guess it just figured it out that there was an open yoed problem. He's such a simple thinker. His solution is build a wall. Lock 'em up. Kill them. He never understands what causes an opioid addiction. What makes people commit any kind of crime. He never goes beyond the superficial. He's incapable of understanding anything that's not right in front of him and he loves -- We all know he loves a dictator. Maybe they do this in the Philippines, I don't know. Possibly. They do. Duerte is his idol. They do it there so -- I do agree that people are awful doing this. They're feeding to an addicted community. It's such a layered issue. You have big pharm. Pharmacy. Doctors overprescribing things. The modern day open Democrat it. It used to be a street drug. Now it's manager that medical professionals are saying, you should take this. I trust my doctor. If they say, you should take this -- is there for how long. That's where they're starting. There's treating pain. And people are hooked. And they end in needles. It's a problem. What is he saying? Should doctors get the death penalty? If you look at the stats, there are doctors increasingly facing charges for patient overdoses. The number of doctors penalized by the Dea is grown five fold. You attack the opioid crisis that's been going on in the African-American community for 30 years. I don't know why now it's a crisis, it wasn't a crisis then. The suction that that's how you solve a crisis shows how backwards his thinking is. And it shows he doesn't understand policy. The one thing I will say is if the we're talking about kingpins. El Chapo. Pablo Escobar. Lock 'em up. I don't think that's who he means. I'm reaching here. I come from a family of addiction. I think we need to have more xom passion culturally in general for addicts. For this disease. For why people come the lace in their lives that they feel like that's the only place they can do to. There's a big problem in veterans' communities. That's more the focus I would like the to go to. I believe his brother had issues with drugs. Yes. The whole idea that we are not looking at the fact that -- all of these things go on a personal basis. You know, when you bring up alternatives, and I'm not going to say what I'm talking about. But there are alternatives to some of these drugs that are not so harsh on the body. That don't addict you. But I think people just -- it's easier to say, well, yeah, they're all bad people. They're all selling these drugs. They're all doing this. When, in fact, you know, a lot of these people have been addicted because they're taking the medication. They don't know -- I don't know anybody here read the side of the bottles? Of what you're supposed to do and not do when you take a pill? 90% of the people don't know. So they don't know that they real I do mean eight hours. Don't take another one. If you're in pain, call your doctor. But it doesn't -- people don't -- there's a -- there's a big disconnect. What you're describing is personal responsibility, too. Read the small print, right? That's where the lairs come. Self-advocacy is huge. One part I take issue with is the big pharmaceuticals. A lot of money is being lobbied into the industry that is pushing even doctorers' hands. They're paying for conferences to teach doctors to push their medicine. It's like smoking. We know it's dangerous. If you start lighting up, it's your problem now. Sometimes, if you have a surgery. You're given medication. What is important, I believe, to most of us at the table. Marijuana laws, when you're criminalizing people for having a small amount of pot and it's legal. In five years, it will probably be legal entirely across the country. The impression of prescribing and taking vicodin versus possibly using cannabis oil in one way or another is totally crazy, totally out of whack. Especially with cancer patients right now. I don't understand why it's so stigmatized. I don't understand it when some people seem more comfortable prescribing oxycontin. The old war on drugs didn't work then. It disproportionately affected people in the Latino and African-American communities. You listen to Donald Trump trying to do the same thing that didn't work. It's dog whistle politic. Saying put them in jail. Give them the death penalty. He's thinking of a different profile of a drug dealer. He's not thinking -- because he doesn't know what he's talking about. That's the problem. Duh.

