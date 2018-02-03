Transcript for Will Trump dump Jared, Ivanka?

with waves at 15 feet offshore. High tide that we are coming up on at 11:15 is the first of four times we will he watching. The one tonight will have a four foot search. Coastal warnings --. The coast is what we are watching right now. Sarah is monitoring the situation. We are here in scituate where flooding is going on. High tide is expected at 11:20. On the Oceanside also the waves are huge, crashing against several homes on the coast. The waves reaching over the roofs of the homes. We have seen some flooding on some of those coastal roads as well, that will only get worse as high tide gets underway at about 11:20. This is going to be multiple tide cycles and the flooding will accumulate. Residents were urged to evacuate before 9:00 this morning. We saw people packing up their cars, taking everything, their pets as well as they may not be able to come back until may late Saturday or Sunday. They are -- they are expecting the flooding to accumulate. This wind is very strong, like freezing rain pelting you each way. We will keep you posted. In scituate. A lot of areas to watch. Join us for a full hour of storm coverage later at noon. Get updates on the storm by downloading our mobile app. Normous building in New York called 666 by the way -- Is that the number? It is. They have got a building called 666 which it's not rented out enough to be able to make the debt payments so they have had to be able to come up with money from somewhere. And they can't sell it. The problem is in any other administration if you had had your security clearance downgraded you wouldn't have an official role on a high level and that's when you're talking about nepotism that's a direct correlation. Jared and ivanka who I have given a lot of leeway too, I don't know what they're doing -- Did you really? I did. I thought they could bring a softer tone to president trump. Everyone says she has this influence on him that is like you said measuring and softening and I think at this point -- Isn't that what his wife is for? Isn't that what the wife is for? I think she's there to fight social bullying. Bullying on social media. Isn't a wife supposed to bring you comfort? I have no idea. I'm not really interested -- you know, I mean, I had higher hopes for them than what's panning out and at a certain point you have to offend somebody. Politics is about taking a hard stand and they seem incapable -- they still want to be invited to New York parties here. It's not going to happen. You're tainted. I'm tainted. When you're a Republican there's a certain segment of liberal people who don't want you around. Try doing something significant and making a hard move and they're not capable of doing that. Wasn't this foreseeable? I think we all talked about it because they have these business dealings? Right after he was elected I think ivanka met with China and got these trademarks that they had been looking for. They haven't disentangled themselves. Leon pin net the said when you have family members with no clear cut role, no experience, no real understanding of the rules and a host of financial dealings that can obviously be used to manipulate you that is a prescription for the kind of chaos you're seeing in the white house. Well, maybe, you know, that's right. Maybe they're all going to be gone. Do you think at the end of the day if trump chooses the country over his own family, is that a good thing? Or would you rather vice versa? They're all going to end up together in prison and maybe that's a good thing. Oh, my god. Okay. I wonder why they don't look at themselves in the mirror, ivanka and Jared and realize they have become a liability, not an asset. To the country. Wait a second. Trump is a liability to the country. I said to my husband this morning why is he still there? He said because he was elected. He was elected. Talking to a child almost, you know. All right. We got to take a break. We'll be right back with more "Hot topics."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.