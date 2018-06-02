Transcript for Will Trump own the market drop?

You know, a lot of people lost their minds yesterday over the the biggest stock market drop in history. At one point, it was down to almost -- down 1600 points. And, you know who has been taking credit, you know, for the historic highs. We were just wondering, since he always likes to say the it's the biggest, well? This was the biggest -- we at the table know that though president can actually take credit for what the stock market does. You just can't. But to be clear, the market has been on a steady incline. Starting when Obama took office and turned around the insane economy that he inherited from president bush. So, you know, the it's -- it's been -- it's been going better. But, why do we always have to explain to people that, you know, because somebody -- somebody on the -- one of the other networks said, oh, thanks, Obama. Like it was his fault that this happened. Sean hannity said it. You can say his name. Hey, Sean, you know Obama's been gone for awhile, right? And, in fact, call me crazy. When he came in, I believe we were kind of if the toilet. So he kind of dragged -- Yeah. -- This behemoth forward. And left the new guy in a rather good position. I know you guys want to say that nothing was good under him. But, you know, it's kind of weird. I worry about Sean. His head is so far up trump's butt that it could give him a concussion. Oh, god. Only if he sneezes. I don't understand how this president talks, when he speaks to factory workers and at manufacturing plants, he talks about the stock market and how well the stock market is doing. That's pretty tone deaf because 50% of Americans making a wage don't own stocks. They don't have 401(k)s. My family members, friends, they don't have ownership in stocks. If you make less than $35,000, you're living paycheck to paycheck. When he's talking to main street, why is he talking stocks? He's talking to his rich friends because they're the ones making the money. They'res looking it now. In 1929, these guys were jumping off of buildings because they lost so much money. Didn't this president once say if the stock market drops more than a thoux points in day needs to be sent home? He actually did not say it. That was not a fact. That was -- that was fake news. It was fake news. That was fake news. That's right. That's right. And you know, I -- I'm woman enough to apologize to say, I would never spread fake news on someone who believes in alternative facts. Absolutely. I apologize. I think it's important to note that Wall Street is not main street. And in January, the U.S. Economy added 200,000 jobs and wages grew at the fastest pace in over eight years. Average hourly earnings rose to $26 -- 2.9% increase over the past year. It's really good news. But it's sort of great news. Go ahead, baby. I panicked yesterday when I was leaving because I -- of all the things in the world that the stock market, I don't play the stocks. I don't understand the Dow as much. And people were panicking on the news. I think that fear-mongering. Maybe we have come to say this isn't the end of the world. It's not the crisis. People can commit suicide over these things. So maybe take a pause when we're talking about defcon 5 and I'm getting alerts all over my phone, because you're scaring people. We're not. The news. You don't hang this on a president. No president should be given this credit, because it's not them. But you know, one of the reasons so much has happened is because when you deregulate, and you allow people to sort of say, well, yeah, if you give us the ability to do X, Y, Z, we'll bring stuff back. It will be interesting to see how this works for us as Americans in general. Rich, poor, middle. You know what I'm going to say. I do this every day. We'll be right back.

