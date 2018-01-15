Transcript for 'View' staff on what MLK Day means to them

So it's been 50 years since martin Luther king Jr. Was assassinated. But his shadow still looms large over America and we asked some people on our staff what the man and his legacy means to them. Take a look. Martin Luther king day is a celebration of a man who led a movement that brought about racial equality, ended segregation. It allowed people like me to pick any college, to apply to any job, to drink at any water fountain. It's a day of celebration. And for me, it's also a little sad because I remember growing up in the '60s, how hard people had to fight for voting rights, civil rights, to end segregation and oppression. When I was growing up I was called the "N" word five time and every single time I remember how I felt. It was raw still because it was hurtful, like a knife through my heart and I was innocent who thought everybody was T same but people looked at me differently because of the color of my skin. My grandmother marched on the March on Washington. My grandfather didn't go but he was like you shouldn't go, you shouldn't participate in this. Because everything being down south and they didn't know how the walk was going to turn out. I remember seeing those films of people being beaten and water cannons being sprayed at them. Just because they wanted the right to vote or to live where they wanted to live or attend any school just to be an American. Stevie wonder and many other activists started pushing to have martin Luther king Jr. Recognized. Growing up in the south, if you were not black and did not have a martin Luther king picture in your house, you didn't go to church and didn't have martin Luther king on your church band, for us we always celebrated martin Luther king. We were so happy, we linked hands like the civil rights workers used to link hands and sing "We shall overcome". My grandmother particularly told me that martin Luther king day for some people in your generation may see it as a day off of school or a day off of work but there's never a day off for you and that stuck with me because it's like you know, you always stay working, be diligent. That's what he fought for. Do I see hope for the future? I'm trying hard to. If everyone in this country could tell each other's history and we all respect that history and we all allow one another to live peacefully, then yeah, there might some hope.

