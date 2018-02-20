Transcript for Youth across the country mobilize for gun control

missteps. Apparently after we went off the air on Friday, you know who in the white house tweeted it was sad that the FBI missed many signals sent out by the shooter and that they're spending too much time trying to prove Russia collusion with his campaign. Now, survivors of the shooting were not having this. And they were responding that 17 of their classmates are dead. And he's making it about Russia and himself. But, now, are we seeing something that we haven't seen before? Are we seeing young people, who are saying, you know, this is us. We are in these schools. And this is about us. And they are starting to come out. Now, you know, the little kids in sandy hook, they were too young to do this. So maybe this is -- maybe this is -- the mounting call we have been waiting for young people to get. The people who are usually at risk are the one who is take to the streets. Back in the day, it was -- during the Vietnam war, it were the guys, my husband at the time, my husband now, also of us, there was a draft. And we became very pro active. There was an actual threat. I think that's what the kids are responding to. The actual threat. That gets people to the streets. And to do sit-ins and lie-downs and everything else that they're doing. It's their lives at risk. I spoke to my son and his friends about it. He's in high school. They have been having these gun drills their entire school careers. And I thought about that. When I was growing up, we didn't have that. They're growing up in this mass shooting age. And my son's friend's question was, why can't the grownups do something about this? And I felt terrible about that. That's what they'd like to know. I mean, it's -- it is really kind of -- exceptional that they're gathering and saying, we're going to go out and protest. Now, rush Limbaugh sort of said, well, what's the point of doing this? Nothing will ever change. I have to tell you. Things do change. People taking to the streets. Young people taking to the streets changes things. I watched it happen in the civil rights era. I watched it happen during the woman's marches that used to happen.people can make change happen. And it's a good thing. To have -- You know -- Democracy. That's how we get things done. I have four teen arnlgs. When they want something to happen, they will make it happen. Yeah. You think about the freedom prirpsd you think about all these people. At the time, everyone said, oh, they're not going to do anything. They're rebels. They were talked down. They weren't looked kindly upon at that time. No, they were not. Now, these young people are determined to make something happen. It's fascinating to watch. And they're capable of organizing very well because of social media. I'm in love with the notion of them marching for their lives on the 4th of March. I got so many e-mails about it already. The shooting just happened. The fact that they're mobilizing that quickly. Emma Gonzalez made the passionate plea during a gun violence rally in ft. Lauderdale this week. Take a look. Politicians who sit in their guilded house and senate seats funded by the NRA telling us nothing could have ever been done to prevent this, we call B.S.! We say that -- they say that tougher gun laws do not decrease gun violence. We call B.S.! They say a good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun. We call B.S.! They say that no laws could have been able to prevent the hundreds of senseless tragedies that have occurred. We call B.S.! So what's amazing is -- you know, you know, they're -- they're talking about making change. But, change should also be made because Meghan, you pointed out, a young man -- Yes, this really affected me over the weekend. I think us collectively as a show, it affected all of us. There's a 15-year-old young man named Peter Wang who is an rotc -- was H his rotc uniform at the time of the shooting. He was shot in the head as he was holding the door for other students to escape. There's a petition right now to give him a full military honor and burial with a salute and the flag. His dream was to attend west point. And serve his country. I'm heart broken over this, as we all are. And I would really implore whoempb is watching to sign this bepe tigs. It has 58,000 signatures. It needs 100,000 by March 18th to get a white house response. Please go to the ABC website. He deserves a military burial. He's an American hero. He deserves to visit. I hope we can all get on board. I wanted to give a shoutout to a Republican real estate developer there palm beach. His name is Al Hoffman Jr. He gave millions, millions of dollars to the Republican party. He's vowed to stop cutting checks for candidates and political groups that do not support a blocking of assault weapons. There's another thing to Sarks here are the guns I don't need. Here's the guns I want to keep. They're essentialing them in. Whatever we can do to help these kids and support them. Because this -- this little boy lost his life helping his friends get to a safer place. We can help our kids get to a safer place. Can I shout out one more survivor. Anthony bourges. Shot five times. He protected 20 fellow students by slamming a classroom door. Sending out love and prayers to him as well. He's in the hospital. Yes, he's in the hospital. You know. There are heroes around us. And we need to -- shout them out and talk about them. And we need to protect the kids. The kids are -- the kids are demanding protection. So let's listen. What's the worst that could happen? It could make sense. We'll be right back with more

