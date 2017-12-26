Sara Haines joined ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show “The View” as a co-host for the start of its 20th season in September 2016. Prior to her association with ABC News in 2013, Haines was part of the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today,” alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, a position she held from 2009 to 2013. In 2008, she began online reporting as host of the program’s entertainment video blog, “Backstage Pass,” interviewing countless celebrity entertainers, actors and musicians. Haines came aboard “Today” in 2002 as a production coordinator. Prior to joining NBC News, she was a member of NBC’s page program.

Haines graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in government. She is a native of Newton, Iowa. She currently resides in New York City with her husband, Max; son, Alec; daughter, Sandra; and dog, Trixie.