Friday, March 30:

Meghan McCain: Jacket by IRO, top by Zara, skirt by Kobi Halperin and shoes by Aquazzura

Joy Behar: Jacket by Tahari, pants by Ramy Brook and shoes by Stuart Weitzman

Sara Haines: Top by Ramy Brook, jeans by Mother, shoes by Manolo Blahnik and earrings by Jennifer Fisher

Sunny Hostin: Top by Elizabeth & James, pants by Theory and earrings by Jennifer Fisher

Paula Faris: Top by Karen Millen and pants by Theory

Thursday, March 29:

Meghan McCain: Top by Sandro and jeans by Good American from Bloomingdales

Joy Behar: Top by Babette and pants by Ramy Brook

Sara Haines: Dress by Yigal Azrouel and earrings by Jennifer Fisher

Sunny Hostin: Dress by Maje

Wednesday, March 28:

Whoopi Goldberg: Vest by Chaos and shoes by Birkenstock

Joy Behar: Top by Theory and pants by Ramy Brook

Sara Haines: Dress by Chiara Boni and earrings by Dolce & Gabana

Sunny Hostin: Suit by Theory and earrings by Jennifer Fisher

Tuesday, March 27:

Joy Behar: Top and pants by Ramy Brook and earrings by Jennifer Miller

Sara Haines: Dress by Yigal Azrouel, shoes by Manolo Blahnik and earrings by Jennifer Fisher

Sunny Hostin: Dress by Alice + Olivia

Monday, March 26:

Meghan McCain: Dress by Kobi Halperin

Joy Behar: Top by Babette and pants by Ramy Brook

Sara Haines: Jumpsuit by Vince Camuto and earrings by Jennifer Fisher

Sunny Hostin: Dress by Tory Burch and earrings by Jennifer Fisher