Do you like what the co-hosts are wearing and want to know more? Find out what the co-hosts wore on today's show below.
Friday, March 30:
Meghan McCain: Jacket by IRO, top by Zara, skirt by Kobi Halperin and shoes by Aquazzura
Joy Behar: Jacket by Tahari, pants by Ramy Brook and shoes by Stuart Weitzman
Sara Haines: Top by Ramy Brook, jeans by Mother, shoes by Manolo Blahnik and earrings by Jennifer Fisher
Sunny Hostin: Top by Elizabeth & James, pants by Theory and earrings by Jennifer Fisher
Paula Faris: Top by Karen Millen and pants by Theory
Thursday, March 29:
Meghan McCain: Top by Sandro and jeans by Good American from Bloomingdales
Joy Behar: Top by Babette and pants by Ramy Brook
Sara Haines: Dress by Yigal Azrouel and earrings by Jennifer Fisher
Sunny Hostin: Dress by Maje
Wednesday, March 28:
Whoopi Goldberg: Vest by Chaos and shoes by Birkenstock
Joy Behar: Top by Theory and pants by Ramy Brook
Sara Haines: Dress by Chiara Boni and earrings by Dolce & Gabana
Sunny Hostin: Suit by Theory and earrings by Jennifer Fisher
Tuesday, March 27:
Joy Behar: Top and pants by Ramy Brook and earrings by Jennifer Miller
Sara Haines: Dress by Yigal Azrouel, shoes by Manolo Blahnik and earrings by Jennifer Fisher
Sunny Hostin: Dress by Alice + Olivia
Monday, March 26:
Meghan McCain: Dress by Kobi Halperin
Joy Behar: Top by Babette and pants by Ramy Brook
Sara Haines: Jumpsuit by Vince Camuto and earrings by Jennifer Fisher
Sunny Hostin: Dress by Tory Burch and earrings by Jennifer Fisher