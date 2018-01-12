Scheduled guests for the week of January 15—19 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, January 15– 'The View' honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday with guest co-host Jordin Sparks; U.S. Representative John Lewis; Common (“The Chi”); Mayor of Charlottesville Nikuyah Walker

Tuesday, January 16– Rob Riggle (“12 Strong”) guest co-hosts; “View Your Deal” with hottest items at affordable prices

Wednesday, January 17 – Alicia Menendez guest co-hosts; Jeremiah Brent (“Nate & Jeremiah By Design”) redesigns Joy Behar and Meghan McCain’s dressing rooms

Thursday, January 18– Yvette Nicole Brown guest co-hosts; Nick Cannon (“Lip Sync Battle Shorties”)

Friday, January 19— Yvette Nicole Brown guest co-hosts; Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Cocaine Godmother”)