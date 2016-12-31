Crimea News
Russia , Brushing off Obama, Looks to Friendlier Donald Trump
Stung by new punishments, Russia is looking straight past President Barack Obama to Donald Trump in hopes the president-elect will reverse the tough U.S. stance toward Moscow over the last eight years
French Far Right Short on Funds. Can Russia Help, Again?
Money, and how to get it, has dogged French far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen for years
Spat Over Election Hacking Joins List of Moscow-US Feuds
Relations between the U.S. and Moscow have been rocky at times in the last four decades, even after the end of the Cold War
Obama's Spat With Moscow Is Latest in Long Line
U.S. relations with Moscow during and after the Cold War have been marred by diplomatic dustups ranging from espionage scandals to an Olympics boycott
Impact of Previous US Sanctions on Russia Mixed, Experts Say
The new sanctions ordered by the U.S. government yesterday against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference may not be as effective as planned, some experts say. In March of 2014 the United States initially imposed sanctions after Russian troops annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Those
Europe 2017: Brexit, Far-Right Surging, Russian Threat
Europe's leaders are not expecting a smooth ride in 2017 following a year marked by political upheaval, terror attacks, unchecked immigration, and a rising military threat from Russia
Ukraine Conflict Monitor OSCE Confirms Cyber-attack
The organization charged with monitoring the Russia-fomented conflict in eastern Ukraine confirmed on Wednesday that it suffered a data breach “compromising the confidentiality” of its computer network. The Organization for Security Cooperation in Europe said that the breach was discovered in early
Russia : Ukraine's Ban on Military Exports Not a Big Problem
A senior Russian military official says domestic industries have learned to produce engines and other parts previously imported from Ukraine
US, Russian Militaries Sharing More Information on Syria
U.S. officials say military talks with Russia on their separate fights against the Islamic State group in Syria are quietly proving useful