Crimea News
-
Worst Fighting in East Ukraine Since 2015; 33 Dead This Week
International monitors on Friday strongly urged the warring sides in eastern Ukraine to silence their guns as heavy artillery and rocket barrages continue to pummel residential areas
-
Israeli Settlements 'May Not Be Helpful' in Peace Effort, WH Says
The construction of new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful in achieving" peace between Israelis and Palestinians, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Thursday.
-
US Condemns Russia's 'Aggressive Actions' in Eastern Ukraine
US Ambassador Nikki Haley condemned Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and warned Moscow that US sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea will remain until the peninsula is returned to Ukraine
-
Nikki Haley Blasts Russia in First Remarks at UN Security Council
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley took aim at Russia today in her first comments before the U.N. Security Council . Haley said it was “unfortunate” that she had to level criticisms, but she said, “I must condemn the aggressive actions of Russia.” “We do want to better our relations
-
6 Killed in Ukraine ; Putin Says Ukraine Seeking US Support
Salvos of artillery shook a sector of eastern Ukraine on the fifth day of escalated fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels
-
The Latest: Russia Says Ukraine Is Seeking Military Victory
The Latest: Russia's U.N. ambassador is accusing Ukraine of "desperately, frantically" trying to achieve a military victory and says observers have confirmed that the escalating violence in the country's east was "provoked" by Ukrainian forces
-
Trump Associate Denies Being Middle Man for Russia
Another associate of Donald Trump has come forward to deny allegations contained in a 35 page dossier with unsubstantiated allegations that Russia and the Trump campaign were in cahoots during the U.S. presidential election. In an interview with ABC News, one-time Trump foreign policy advisor
-
Ukraine : US Will Never Accept Russia's Annexation of Crimea
Ukraine's U.N. envoy says U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has confirmed the Trump administration fully supports his country's territorial integrity and independence and will never accept Russia's annexation of Crimea
-
Rex Tillerson: Everything You Need to Know About the New Secretary of State
Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson was confirmed today as the new secretary of state by a vote of 56 to 43 in the Senate. Four Democrats and all Republican senators voted in favor of President Donald Trump’s pick to be the nation’s top diplomat. Trump settled on Tillerson to lead the state
-
Putin Visit to Hungary Reveals Regional Divide Over Russia
A visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hungary this week reveals the vastly different reactions to Putin's Russia in countries formerly under Moscow's yoke