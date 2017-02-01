Crimea News
From Ukraine With Love: Postcards Pay Tribute to War Dead
Imagine opening your mailbox and finding a postcard from eastern Ukraine informing you that someone you've never met died in armed conflict there
Deaths Mount Daily as Renewed Fighting Hits Eastern Ukraine
Heavy artillery and rockets hit an industrial town in eastern Ukraine amid a new outburst of fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens
McCain Emerges as Trump's Top Republican Nemesis in Congress
Arizona Sen. John McCain has emerged as President Donald Trump's top Republican nemesis on Capitol Hill
Trump's Nominee for State Clears Procedural Hurdle in Senate
President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of State has cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Republican-led Senate
Lifting Russia Sanctions Won't Be Beneficial to All
Russian businessman Oleg Sirota is such a big fan of Donald Trump that he's built a snowman of the new U.S. president outside his factory
Day After Putin Call, GOP Warns Trump on Lifting Sanctions
A day after Donald Trump's first call as president with Russia's Vladimir Putin, leading congressional Republicans made clear they oppose any attempt by the new administration to wipe away U.S. penalties imposed on Moscow by the Obama White House
Senate Leader McConnell Cautions Trump on Travel Ban, Warns Against 'Religious Tests'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sounded a warning on President Trump ’s decision to temporarily ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, warning that the administration should not use it to impose a religious test on those seeking entry to the United States. In an interview
'This Week' Transcript 1-29-17: Sean Spicer, Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Robert Gates
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on January 29, 2017 and it will be updated. So let's turn straight to White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Good morning, Sean. I know there are many people who support this. But you heard those strong reactions, those stories of people stranded at
Sen. McConnell 'Absolutely Opposed' to Lifting Russian Sanctions
The Senate majority leader weighs in on Trump's travel ban, Russian sanctions, and prospective Supreme Court nominees on "This Week."