Trump on Obamacare, Drug Companies and CIA Chief John Brennan

ABC News' Jon Karl weighs in on the president-elect's transition and tumultuous relationship with the intelligence community.

  1. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony

  2. Suggestions by President-elect Donald Trump that sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a nuclear arms cut have attracted a frosty reception in Moscow

  3. In comments that could raise the stakes in the South China Sea, Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state said the U.S. should stop Beijing from constructing artificial islands and deny it access to them

  4. With eager anticipation, the Kremlin is counting the days to Donald Trump's inauguration and venting its anger at Barack Obama's outgoing administration, no holds barred

  5. Some items on the Russia-US agenda as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office

  6. Poland's top government leaders have welcomed U.S. troops to their country, a move that Russia denounces as a threat to its own interests and security

  7. A top NATO official says the deployment of US troops in Poland at Russia's doorstep is a "proportionate and measured" move

  8. Donald Trump's choice for top U.S. diplomat has stoked confusion over South China Sea policy by appearing to advocate a blockade of Chinese man-made islands

  9. Retired Gen. James Mattis cruises toward likely confirmation as Donald Trump's defense secretary, overwhelmingly prevailing in a Senate vote granting him an exemption to run the Pentagon as a recently retired officer

