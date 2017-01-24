Crimea News
105-Game Losing Streak Weighs Down Russian Hockey Team
It's been 105 games and more than three years since one Russian women's pro hockey team last won, and its whole season is a struggle to stay positive
The Latest: Pence Swears in Pompeo as CIA Director
The Latest on activities in Congress (all times EST): 9:15 p.m. Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo has been sworn in as the next CIA director. Vice President Mike Pence is praising Pompeo's "wealth of experience" and "character." He says Pompeo is "stepping up to lead the finest intelligence-gathering
7 Major Foreign Policy Challenges Facing President Donald Trump
The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has inherited a number of daunting foreign policy challenges spanning the globe from the Middle East through East Asia. Trump tweeted this morning that "THE WORK BEGINS!" yet many of his top foreign policy positions have yet to be confirmed
Maryland's Cardin Won't Support Tillerson for Sec'y of State
The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says he can't support President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state
Trump Nomination to Lead State Picks up Support in Senate
Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil executive with close business ties to Russia, is getting closer to becoming the nation's top diplomat after two influential Republicans said they would support his nomination
Russia PM Calls Idea US Will Lift Sanctions Soon 'Illusion'
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says the west's sanctions on Russia are set to remain in place "for a long time" despite expectations Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president will lead to warmer relations between Washington and Moscow
Kremlin Hopes for Rapport With US, but Differences Will Stay
The Kremlin is voicing hope for a constructive dialogue with President Donald Trump's administration, but warning that differences will remain
Ukrainian President's Candy Maker to Shut Russian Factory
A chocolate maker owned by the Ukrainian president says it's planning to shut its factory in Russia for "economic and political reasons."
Russian Business World Hopes for Relief From Trump
Few people are more eager for Donald Trump's arrival in the White House than those who do business in Russia