  1. Stung by new punishments, Russia is looking straight past President Barack Obama to Donald Trump in hopes the president-elect will reverse the tough U.S. stance toward Moscow over the last eight years

  1. President-elect Donald Trump says he'll nominate former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as national intelligence director

  2. There's growing Republican unease about repealing President Barack Obama's health care law without having a replacement plan ready to go

  3. Republicans who once offered support for US intelligence agencies and sustained criticism of Russia have changed their message

  4. President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a role that would thrust him into the center of the intelligence community that Trump has publicly challenged

  5. Touting his four years as secretary of state, John Kerry attempts to explain one of the most contentious moments in American diplomacy during his tenure: President Barack Obama's failure to enforce his "red line" on Syria using chemical weapons

  6. Moscow is hoping Donald Trump will reconsider U.S. sanctions over its finding of election hacking by Russia

  7. Money, and how to get it, has dogged French far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen for years

  8. Relations between the U.S. and Moscow have been rocky at times in the last four decades, even after the end of the Cold War

