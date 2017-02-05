Crimea News
-
Mike Pence on Russia in Ukraine : 'We’re Watching and Very Troubled'
In an interview on “This Week,” Vice President Mike Pence responded to new Russian aggression in Ukraine, saying, “We’re watching and very troubled by the increased hostilities.” Asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos if President Donald Trump talked about that concern with Russian
-
Unpredictable Trump Foreign Policy May Test US Spy Alliances
President Donald Trump's unpredictable foreign policy could have serious implications for America's intelligence-sharing partnerships
-
Rebels in Ukraine Say Commander Is Killed in a Car Bombing
Rebels say a top commander in eastern Ukraine and one other person were killed when his automobile exploded and are blaming Ukraine's special services for the blast
-
Worst Fighting in East Ukraine Since 2015; 33 Dead This Week
International monitors on Friday strongly urged the warring sides in eastern Ukraine to silence their guns as heavy artillery and rocket barrages continue to pummel residential areas
-
Israeli Settlements 'May Not Be Helpful' in Peace Effort, WH Says
The construction of new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful in achieving" peace between Israelis and Palestinians, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Thursday.
-
US Condemns Russia's 'Aggressive Actions' in Eastern Ukraine
US Ambassador Nikki Haley condemned Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and warned Moscow that US sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea will remain until the peninsula is returned to Ukraine
-
Nikki Haley Blasts Russia in First Remarks at UN Security Council
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley took aim at Russia today in her first comments before the U.N. Security Council . Haley said it was “unfortunate” that she had to level criticisms, but she said, “I must condemn the aggressive actions of Russia.” “We do want to better our relations
-
6 Killed in Ukraine ; Putin Says Ukraine Seeking US Support
Salvos of artillery shook a sector of eastern Ukraine on the fifth day of escalated fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels
-
The Latest: Russia Says Ukraine Is Seeking Military Victory
The Latest: Russia's U.N. ambassador is accusing Ukraine of "desperately, frantically" trying to achieve a military victory and says observers have confirmed that the escalating violence in the country's east was "provoked" by Ukrainian forces