Home>Topics>News>Crimea

Crimea News

  1. The Kremlin is voicing hope for a constructive dialogue with President Donald Trump's administration, but warning that differences will remain

  1. News
  2. Videos

  1. A chocolate maker owned by the Ukrainian president says it's planning to shut its factory in Russia for "economic and political reasons."

  2. Few people are more eager for Donald Trump's arrival in the White House than those who do business in Russia

  3. Nikki Haley, picked to be Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador, supports moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

  4. European leaders are scrambling to get face time with the incoming American president before he can meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose provocations have set the continent on edge

  5. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, outlined a forceful policy for countering Russian aggression, becoming the latest Trump Cabinet pick to take a more confrontational approach to Russia than he has personally

  6. Testifying in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gov. Nikki Haley said she believes Russia committed war crimes in Syria when it indiscriminately bombed hospitals in Aleppo.

  7. White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest suggested that Vladimir Putin , who said the Obama Administration is seeking to "delegitimize" the president-elect, may be taking its cues from the Trump team. Putin suggested the outgoing Obama administration was trying to undermine Trump by spreading

  8. President Vladimir Putin took a parting shot at the Obama administration, accusing it of trying to undermine Donald Trump's legitimacy with fake allegations

  9. Ukraine has filed a case against Russia at the United Nations' highest court, accusing Moscow of illegally annexing Crimea and illicitly funding separatist rebel groups

Prev12345

Hot Right Now

 
 