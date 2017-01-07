Crimea News
-
Russia , Brushing off Obama, Looks to Friendlier Donald Trump
Stung by new punishments, Russia is looking straight past President Barack Obama to Donald Trump in hopes the president-elect will reverse the tough U.S. stance toward Moscow over the last eight years
-
Trump Wants Former Sen. Dan Coats to Be Intelligence Chief
President-elect Donald Trump says he'll nominate former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as national intelligence director
-
The Latest: GOP Uneasy About How to Replace Health Care Law
There's growing Republican unease about repealing President Barack Obama's health care law without having a replacement plan ready to go
-
GOP Has Trump's Back as He Questions US Intelligence
Republicans who once offered support for US intelligence agencies and sustained criticism of Russia have changed their message
-
Trump Selects Former Sen. Coats for Top Intelligence Post
President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a role that would thrust him into the center of the intelligence community that Trump has publicly challenged
-
Recalling Syria 'Red Line,' Kerry Says US Didn't Back Down
Touting his four years as secretary of state, John Kerry attempts to explain one of the most contentious moments in American diplomacy during his tenure: President Barack Obama's failure to enforce his "red line" on Syria using chemical weapons
-
Trump's Praise of Putin Could Signal a New Day for US Policy
Moscow is hoping Donald Trump will reconsider U.S. sanctions over its finding of election hacking by Russia
-
French Far Right Short on Funds. Can Russia Help, Again?
Money, and how to get it, has dogged French far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen for years
-
Spat Over Election Hacking Joins List of Moscow-US Feuds
Relations between the U.S. and Moscow have been rocky at times in the last four decades, even after the end of the Cold War