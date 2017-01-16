Crimea News
Trump on Obamacare, Drug Companies and CIA Chief John Brennan
ABC News' Jon Karl weighs in on the president-elect's transition and tumultuous relationship with the intelligence community.
Inauguration in Sight, Trump Continues Twitter Assault
President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony
Muted Reaction in Russia to Trump's Talk of Nuclear Arms Cut
Suggestions by President-elect Donald Trump that sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a nuclear arms cut have attracted a frosty reception in Moscow
Recent Developments Surrounding the South China Sea
In comments that could raise the stakes in the South China Sea, Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state said the U.S. should stop Beijing from constructing artificial islands and deny it access to them
Kremlin Counts Days to Trump's Inauguration, Blasts Obama
With eager anticipation, the Kremlin is counting the days to Donald Trump's inauguration and venting its anger at Barack Obama's outgoing administration, no holds barred
Russia -US Ties Hard to Mend, Interests Differ Sharply
Some items on the Russia-US agenda as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office
'We Waited for Decades': Polish Govt Welcomes US Troops
Poland's top government leaders have welcomed U.S. troops to their country, a move that Russia denounces as a threat to its own interests and security
Top NATO Official: US Troops in Poland Is 'Proportionate'
A top NATO official says the deployment of US troops in Poland at Russia's doorstep is a "proportionate and measured" move
Trump State Pick Irks Beijing, Muddles Policy on S China Sea
Donald Trump's choice for top U.S. diplomat has stoked confusion over South China Sea policy by appearing to advocate a blockade of Chinese man-made islands
Trump's Pentagon Pick Cruises Toward Likely Confirmation
Retired Gen. James Mattis cruises toward likely confirmation as Donald Trump's defense secretary, overwhelmingly prevailing in a Senate vote granting him an exemption to run the Pentagon as a recently retired officer