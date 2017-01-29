Crimea News
Senate Leader McConnell Cautions Trump on Travel Ban, Warns Against 'Religious Tests'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sounded a warning on President Trump ’s decision to temporarily ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, warning that the administration should not use it to impose a religious test on those seeking entry to the United States. In an interview
'This Week' Transcript 1-29-17: Sean Spicer, Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Robert Gates
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on January 29, 2017 and it will be updated. So let's turn straight to White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Good morning, Sean. I know there are many people who support this. But you heard those strong reactions, those stories of people stranded at
Sen. McConnell 'Absolutely Opposed' to Lifting Russian Sanctions
The Senate majority leader weighs in on Trump's travel ban, Russian sanctions, and prospective Supreme Court nominees on "This Week."
Trump, Putin Discuss 'Mutually Beneficial' Trade, Security
President Donald Trump has had an hourlong discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, their first since Trump assumed office last week
Donald Trump Hosts British Leader Theresa May in Washington
England's Prime Minister meets with the U.S. president as Britain Gears up to Leave the European Union in Wake of Brexit Vote.
The Latest: Trump to Skip Dinner With Washington Elite
The White House says President Donald Trump is skipping the annual Alfalfa Club dinner Saturday
GOP Warns Trump About Lifting Sanctions on Russia
President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin of Saturday, but even before he picks up the phone, top Capitol Hill Republicans are warning him against any attempt to ease sanctions against Russia
Analysis of President Trump and British Prime Minister May's Joint News Conference
ABC News' Amna Nawaz, Rick Klein and Terry Moran discuss President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May's joint news conference.
President Trump, British PM Theresa May Hold Joint Press Conference
They emphasized the continuing "special relationship" between the United States and United Kingdom.