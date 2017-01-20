Crimea News
Kremlin Hopes for Rapport With US, but Differences Will Stay
The Kremlin is voicing hope for a constructive dialogue with President Donald Trump's administration, but warning that differences will remain
Ukrainian President's Candy Maker to Shut Russian Factory
A chocolate maker owned by the Ukrainian president says it's planning to shut its factory in Russia for "economic and political reasons."
Russian Business World Hopes for Relief From Trump
Few people are more eager for Donald Trump's arrival in the White House than those who do business in Russia
Haley Supports Moving US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
Nikki Haley, picked to be Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador, supports moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Anxious European Leaders Seek an Early Audience With Trump
European leaders are scrambling to get face time with the incoming American president before he can meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose provocations have set the continent on edge
Nikki Haley: 'United Nations Could Benefit From a Fresh Set of Eyes'
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, outlined a forceful policy for countering Russian aggression, becoming the latest Trump Cabinet pick to take a more confrontational approach to Russia than he has personally
Nikki Haley: 'United Nations Could Benefit From a Fresh Set of Eyes'
Testifying in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gov. Nikki Haley said she believes Russia committed war crimes in Syria when it indiscriminately bombed hospitals in Aleppo.
White House Press Secretary Suggests Putin Taking Cues from Trump Team
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest suggested that Vladimir Putin , who said the Obama Administration is seeking to "delegitimize" the president-elect, may be taking its cues from the Trump team. Putin suggested the outgoing Obama administration was trying to undermine Trump by spreading
Putin : Obama Administration Trying to Undermine Trump
President Vladimir Putin took a parting shot at the Obama administration, accusing it of trying to undermine Donald Trump's legitimacy with fake allegations
Ukraine Files Case Against Russia at UN's Highest Court
Ukraine has filed a case against Russia at the United Nations' highest court, accusing Moscow of illegally annexing Crimea and illicitly funding separatist rebel groups