Summer Olympics News
11 Most Memorable Pop Culture Moments of 2016
What a year, huh? Aside from the 2016 presidential election -- pop culture also provided tons to tweet and Facebook about. From the Academy Awards to the World Series, it seemed that 2016 offered something that all kinds of entertainment-lovers couldn't have predicted. Before celebrating the new
Take a trip around the globe to explore the state of basketball
The NBA's annual Global Games are taking place this week in two countries, Mexico and England , but when it comes to basketball, it's not such a small world, after all. To provide deeper insight into the game's standing around the globe, we put the spotlight on 10 countries at various levels of
Draymond Green on DeMarcus Cousins: 'Best center in the game'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- After beating the Sacramento Kings 117-106 on Sunday night, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green declared Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins , "The best big man in the league, hands down." "I think DeMarcus is the best center in the game," Draymond Green assessed after
5 Couples Battle Their Way to the Finals on Tonight’s 'Dancing with the Stars'
The competition intensifies for the five remaining couples on tonight's "Dancing with the Stars" semifinals, as the celebrities each take part in a Trio Dance in addition to a solo routine. At the end of the night, one couple will be sent home, and four will head to the finals. Former pro football
Michael Phelps Talks Fatherhood, Life With Wife Nicole
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson revealed last week that they had secretly married earlier in the year. Phelps and his new bride posted pictures from the wedding, which took place in June, to their respective Instagram accounts. Johnson said it was the "happiest day of my life." Before the news
Ryan Lochte Engaged to Model Kayla Rae Reid
She said "Yes!" "Dancing With the Stars" Ryan Lochte, 32, popped the question to his girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid over the weekend and then posted a pic of the happy moment. "Memories forever #thelochtes #LA," he wrote next to an image of the couple kissing in front of a beautiful backdrop. Memories
Why Team USA isn't scarred by 2010 Olympic loss to Canada
TORONTO -- Memory remains a curious, dimly lit thing, as mysterious as the universe. Why some mundane memories wait within easy reach, why critical parts of our lives sometimes vanish, what gets stored and where -- centuries of research and decades of lobotomies have given us a still-incomplete
Swimmer Ryan Lochte reportedly suspended 10 months
Swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended 10 months by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming for his involvement in a highly publicized, late-night incident at a gas station during the Rio Games last month, according to multiple reports.? The 12-time Olympic medalist has said a stranger
Gabby Douglas Gives Fans Health Update
Looks like Gabby Douglas is on the road to recovery after missing Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards . The Olympic gold medalist, 20, had been expected to present an award alongside the rest of the Final Five but, before the show, revealed on Instagram that she was "out of the hospital & resting