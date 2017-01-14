Vatican City News
McDonald's Opens Near the Vatican
The fast food restaurant, which is facing criticism for opening only 100 yards from the pope's home, is renting the space from the Catholic Church for over $30,000 per month.
Pope Meets Palestinian Leader; Vatican Calls Jerusalem Holy
The Vatican stressed the sacred nature of Jerusalem as Pope Francis met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
Pope Extends Overhaul of Vatican's Liturgy Department
Pope Francis is extending his controversial overhaul of the Vatican's liturgy department, adding a host of new advisers after an initial shakeup removed some leading conservative cardinals
Vatican Seeks Youth Input for Upcoming Meeting of Bishops
Pope Francis is reaching out to young people for the next round of church-wide consultations, soliciting their direct input for an upcoming meeting of the world's bishops on the plight of young Catholics today and their faith
Vatican Doctrine Chief: No Need to Correct Pope on Divorce
The Vatican's doctrine chief has said there is no need to correct Pope Francis over his outreach to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics because "there is no danger to the faith" in what the pontiff has said
Lighting of the Vatican Christmas Tree
Vatican Christmas tree is lit in St. Peter's Square, adorned with ornaments made from sick children across Italy and the nativity scene includes a spire from church damaged in the deadly earthquakes.
Vatican Bans Scattering Of Cremated Remains
Pope Francis Pets a Tiger at a Vatican Jubilee For Travelling Performers
Pope Francis pet a tiger at a Jubilee for Circus and Travelling Show People in the Vatican today. At the Jubilee, the Pope greeted circus workers, clowns, musicians and many other performers, including the tiger who was with a circus. Pope Francis thanked the travelling performers for how they open
George Clooney Is Honored by Pope Francis at the Vatican
George and Amal Clooney greeted the Pope Francis on Sunday night at the Vatican. The actor is collaborating with the Pope's foundation, "Scholas Occurrentes," as an ambassador for one of its arts projects. Also honored on Sunday were Richard Gere and Salma Hayek . Scholas Occurrentes is an arts