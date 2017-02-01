Vatican City News
McDonald's Opens Near the Vatican
The fast food restaurant, which is facing criticism for opening only 100 yards from the pope's home, is renting the space from the Catholic Church for over $30,000 per month.
Vatican Newspaper Calls out Trump's Travel Ban
The Vatican is expressing increasing alarm about U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy, with a senior official voicing concern and the Vatican newspaper saying walls and travel bans are counterproductive to America's economic interests
The Latest: Vatican Expands Criticism of Trump's Travel Ban
Vatican Says Pope Francis to Name Delegate to Run Knights of Malta, Effectively Taking Over Sovereign Entity
Lighting of the Vatican Christmas Tree
Vatican Christmas tree is lit in St. Peter's Square, adorned with ornaments made from sick children across Italy and the nativity scene includes a spire from church damaged in the deadly earthquakes.
Vatican Bans Scattering Of Cremated Remains
Pope Francis Pets a Tiger at a Vatican Jubilee For Travelling Performers
Pope Francis pet a tiger at a Jubilee for Circus and Travelling Show People in the Vatican today. At the Jubilee, the Pope greeted circus workers, clowns, musicians and many other performers, including the tiger who was with a circus. Pope Francis thanked the travelling performers for how they open
George Clooney Is Honored by Pope Francis at the Vatican
George and Amal Clooney greeted the Pope Francis on Sunday night at the Vatican. The actor is collaborating with the Pope's foundation, "Scholas Occurrentes," as an ambassador for one of its arts projects. Also honored on Sunday were Richard Gere and Salma Hayek . Scholas Occurrentes is an arts
Biden Urges Nations to Adopt Cancer 'Moonshot' Effort in Vatican Speech
Vice President Joe Biden brought his cancer "moonshot" effort to the Vatican today, urging nations to join together to combat the disease on a global scale.