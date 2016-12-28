Vatican City News
Pope in Christmas Speech Blasts Vatican Resistance to Reform
Pope Francis is denouncing the resistance he's encountering in reforming the Vatican bureaucracy, saying some of it is inspired by the devil and that the prelates who work for him must undergo "permanent purification" to serve the Catholic Church better
China: Open to Vatican Talks but Catholics Must Be Patriots
China said it is willing to have constructive dialogue with the Vatican but stressed the importance of patriotism to Beijing and adapting Catholicism to Chinese society
Pope Orders Vatican Monsignor Convicted of Leaking Confidential Documents Freed in Christmas Clemency
Graphics Arts History Expert to Lead Vatican Museums
Pope Francis has chosen a graphics arts history expert to head the Vatican Museums
Vatican Upset China Ordination Marred by Illegitimate Bishop
The Vatican says it was saddened that the ordination of two new Chinese bishops _ consecrated with the approval of both China and the Holy See _ was marred by the presence of an illegitimate bishop
Lighting of the Vatican Christmas Tree
Vatican Christmas tree is lit in St. Peter's Square, adorned with ornaments made from sick children across Italy and the nativity scene includes a spire from church damaged in the deadly earthquakes.
Vatican Bans Scattering Of Cremated Remains
Vatican Bans Scattering Of Cremated Remains
Pope Francis Pets a Tiger at a Vatican Jubilee For Travelling Performers
Pope Francis pet a tiger at a Jubilee for Circus and Travelling Show People in the Vatican today. At the Jubilee, the Pope greeted circus workers, clowns, musicians and many other performers, including the tiger who was with a circus. Pope Francis thanked the travelling performers for how they open
George Clooney Is Honored by Pope Francis at the Vatican
George and Amal Clooney greeted the Pope Francis on Sunday night at the Vatican. The actor is collaborating with the Pope's foundation, "Scholas Occurrentes," as an ambassador for one of its arts projects. Also honored on Sunday were Richard Gere and Salma Hayek . Scholas Occurrentes is an arts