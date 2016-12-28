Home>Topics>News>Vatican City

Vatican City News

  1. Pope Francis is denouncing the resistance he's encountering in reforming the Vatican bureaucracy, saying some of it is inspired by the devil and that the prelates who work for him must undergo "permanent purification" to serve the Catholic Church better

  1. China said it is willing to have constructive dialogue with the Vatican but stressed the importance of patriotism to Beijing and adapting Catholicism to Chinese society

  2. Pope orders Vatican monsignor convicted of leaking confidential documents freed in Christmas clemency

  3. Pope Francis has chosen a graphics arts history expert to head the Vatican Museums

  4. The Vatican says it was saddened that the ordination of two new Chinese bishops _ consecrated with the approval of both China and the Holy See _ was marred by the presence of an illegitimate bishop

  5. Vatican Christmas tree is lit in St. Peter's Square, adorned with ornaments made from sick children across Italy and the nativity scene includes a spire from church damaged in the deadly earthquakes.

  7. Pope Francis pet a tiger at a Jubilee for Circus and Travelling Show People in the Vatican today. At the Jubilee, the Pope greeted circus workers, clowns, musicians and many other performers, including the tiger who was with a circus. Pope Francis thanked the travelling performers for how they open

  8. George and Amal Clooney greeted the Pope Francis on Sunday night at the Vatican. The actor is collaborating with the Pope's foundation, "Scholas Occurrentes," as an ambassador for one of its arts projects. Also honored on Sunday were Richard Gere and Salma Hayek . Scholas Occurrentes is an arts

