Marcus Moore Official Biography

Since joining ABC NEWS in 2017, Marcus Moore has covered major news events across the globe, including on the ground reports from Russia’s war in Ukraine. He also covered the mass exodus of families across the border into Poland. Moore was in Canada as Pope Francis made a historic trip to apologize to the indigenous community for the church’s role in residential schools. He broadcast from Port au Prince, Haiti on efforts to rescue 14 American missionaries who were kidnapped and held for ransom by a criminal gang. Just months prior, he was in Haiti again covering the assassination of then President Jovenel Moïse.

In 2021, Moore filed reports from Germany’s Eifel region where historic floodwaters wiped away entire villages and claimed the lives of more than 100 people. Marcus has also traveled to Mexico and Guatemala to document the issues compelling families to risk their livelihoods and safety for a chance at a better life. He has covered pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and filed live reports from New Zealand after the devastating White Island eruption off the coast of Whakatane in 2019. That same year, Marcus broadcast live from the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France.

In 2019, he and his team were in Marsh Harbour as Hurricane Dorian’s eye made a direct hit. The category 5 Hurricane devastated the island.

In 2010, he covered the miraculous rescue of 33 trapped miners near Copiapo, Chile. And traveled to Turkey to document how Syrian refugees were adapting to life outside of their country.

Stateside, Moore, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, has covered some of the defining moments of our time, including the protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, the Botham John police shooting in Dallas, and the deadly mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, El Paso, Texas, Santa Fe, Texas, and Sutherland Springs, Texas. Early in his career, he broadcast live from Ocean Springs, Mississippi as Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005.

Before joining ABC News, Marcus was an anchor/reporter at WFAA-TV in Dallas, Texas. Before that, he served as a reporter/fill-in anchor at KMBC-TV. He was the weekend anchor at WAPT-TV in Jackson, Mississippi. Marcus worked as a reporter at KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri. His interest in news developed in 5th grade, and at 16 he landed his first job at KBTX in Bryan, Texas as a studio camera operator, eventually moving up to weekend reporter.

Marcus has a passion for cars and racing. When he’s not working, you might find him turning laps at a race track, namely, Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Marcus also speaks Spanish and Russian.