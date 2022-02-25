ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis

24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.
Top Stories
Biden authorizes new sanctions against RussiaFeb 24
Sen. Ben Cardin on US response to Russia’s attack on UkraineFeb 24
Russia launches attack on UkraineFeb 24
Ukrainian President defiant: 'We are ready for everything'Feb 24
Russia attacks Ukraine from north, east and southFeb 24
Ukrainians leave for PolandFeb 24
Ukrainians seeking shelter amid Russian bomb threatFeb 24
Top Russian lawmaker: 'sole purpose' of attack is 'to secure peace'Feb 24
MTA considers installing platform doors at NYC subway stationsFeb 24
Russian media defends decision to invade UkraineFeb 24
US troops in Europe move to help NATO alliesFeb 24
Military analysis on Russian military invasion in UkraineFeb 24
Markets plummet as world reacts to Russian invasionFeb 24
Experts fear Russia could target US with cyberattacksFeb 24
Officer who fired into neighbor’s apartment in Breonna Taylor case faces juryFeb 24
Erupting volcano in Galapagos safeguards pristine ecosystemsFeb 24
COVID-19 misinformation spreading in yoga community, experts sayFeb 24
Mom rewards son with $1,800 for staying off social media for 6 yearsFeb 24
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gives 1st interview as future queenFeb 24
Reporter reflects on now-viral moment with momFeb 24
Target tests expanding curbside servicesFeb 24
Russian forces begin their attack, Ukraine now a nation at warFeb 24
Ukraine conflict ignites fears over cyberwarfareFeb 24
White House: Biden is ‘close to an announcement’ on SCOTUS pickFeb 23
CDC releases new study from omicron surgeFeb 23
4 dead in helicopter crash at US Navy facility in HawaiiFeb 23
38 states on alert for winter stormsFeb 23
Trial begins for former officer involved in raid that killed Breonna TaylorFeb 23
Poland braces for fallout from Ukraine-Russia crisisFeb 23
Ahmaud Arbery’s 3 killers guilty of federal hate crimesFeb 23
