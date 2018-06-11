Peter Travers Official Biography

Peter Travers is a film critic and journalist. Travers is currently the host of “Popcorn with Peter Travers,” an ABC News bi-weekly entertainment program, where he interviews actors and directors from film, television and Broadway about their latest projects and their lives.

Travers has interviewed Anne Hathaway about her self-proclaimed misogyny years ago while filming One Day, Matt Damon about his comments on Harvey Weinstein and other stars like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Chris Pratt, Jackie Chan, and Denzel Washington.

Travers became the film critic for Rolling Stone in 1989, and has remained a reviewer there ever since. Prior to Rolling Stone, Travers was a senior editor and top film reviewer for People Magazine.

Travers is the author of “The 1000 Best Movies on DVD.” Several of his articles and essays on film are available in book form in Produced and Abandoned, They Went Thataway, Flesh and Blood, The “A” List, The “B” List, and The “X” Factor. He is a member of national society of film critics and a former chair of the New York film critics circle.

Peter Travers earned his M.A. in English at New York University.