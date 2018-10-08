Rob Marciano ABC News Official Biography

Rob Marciano is the ABC News senior meteorologist of ABC’s “World News Tonight” and the weekend edition of “Good Morning America.” He joined the network in September 2014 and reports across all ABC News broadcasts and digital platforms.

Since joining the network he has reported on nearly every natural disaster to hit the United States. Marciano has covered tornadoes, floods and blizzards; even erupting volcanoes surrounding towns in Hawaii. Most recently he reported from North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence and from southern California during the deadly wildfires. On the ground before, during and after landfall, Marciano covered the 2017 hurricanes that devastated Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. During ABC News’ coverage of the Great American Eclipse, Marciano was live on the Oregon coast at the start of the path of totality.

Before joining ABC News, Marciano was the co-host of “Entertainment Tonight,” where he interviewed hundreds of celebrities including full-hour specials with Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry. Prior to his position at “ET,” Marciano worked at CNN News Group since 2003 where he had been a news and weather anchor. Additionally, he worked across the CNN Network as a field correspondent. Marciano’s reports for CNN from the field during Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico helped garner a Peabody Award. He also hosted primetime specials including “Rescue: Saving the Gulf,” where he worked side by side with the heroes who saved wildlife, skimmed oil and cleaned up the beach during the worst oil disaster in U.S. history.

Marciano graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in meteorology and holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval as a certified broadcast meteorologist. He is married and has a young daughter and son.